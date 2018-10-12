Log in
News

YIT Oyj : Tripla is the Construction Site of the Year 2018

10/12/2018 | 12:18pm CEST

Tripla, the future hub of Central Pasila and the largest construction project in Finland, has won the Construction Site of the Year 2018 competition. According to the jury, the calibre of entrants was higher than ever before, which means that this was a huge victory for YIT.

Tripla is a multi-billion-euro project that comprises three city blocks and extensive underground facilities, serving as a central hub for Helsinki's Pasila district. Once complete, the building will include a mall, a parking hall and a hotel as well as offices and apartments. A new railway station will also be built as part of the project. To support the new development, the City of Helsinki is making notable improvements to local streets and traffic arrangements and intends to build a mass transit terminal adjacent to the new station. Furthermore, to make railway traffic smoother, the Finnish Transport Agency is building an additional rail line on the eastern side. As a result, the site is surrounded by several smaller sites which, combined with the fact that the site is located in a busy railroad traffic area, poses a significant challenge for construction.

From the outset, using advanced project management tools and modern working and management methods has been a priority. The great team spirit and energy on the construction site is a testament to a culture that encourages everyone to meet their deadlines, come up with innovative solutions and share know-how with their fellow workers.

'Currently, we have 1,300 people working on the project, of which 200 are managers and supervisors. Everyone engaged in the Tripla project works right here on the site. This includes us, the management, who work here in our own Tripla site headquarters. Reaching other Tripla personnel is easy as you can simply take a walk and find them in only a few minutes. I believe that the combination of our communal spirit and YIT's expertise is a wonderful foundation for building and developing new improvements and has helped pave way to achieving such a good spirit and success in the project,' says Senior Project Director Tapio Salo.

The jury made their selection on the basis of a large number of criteria. Apart from the extent, diversity and complexity of the project, the judges considered the following: the quality of schedule coordination, the extent to which Building Information Models and other digital tools are utilised, the efforts made towards promoting employee career development and job satisfaction, the use of Net Promoter Score for measuring subcontractor satisfaction, and the overall impression of pleasure at a job well done.

Additionally, the sustainable development goals for Tripla were deemed noteworthy: once complete, the shopping mall will be a near zero energy building, the goal being to achieve a platinum LEED rating. It will use 40 per cent less clean water than comparable regular buildings. The judges also praised the fact that green roofs will make up more than 40 per cent of the mall's roofs.

To simplify project management, the giant construction project is divided into several smaller projects and managed using digital documentation and planning tools. From procurement and scheduling to area planning and logistics, building information modelling is used in almost all aspects of the project. YIT has an excellent track record in using Building Information Models. For example, YIT won the 2017 Tekla BIM awards.

The panel of judges appreciated the innovations used in project realisation, the use of the collaborative Big Room method in design management and the fact that the company considered the communications required for a giant construction project in the middle of a city from the outset. The Tripla project has its own communications manager and information officer.

The Construction Site of the Year competition has been organised by construction industry periodical Rakennuslehti since 1986. This year's jury consisted of Managing Director Hannu Järveläinen (The Finnish Construction Managers and Engineers RKL), Senior Vice President of Construction Management Juhani Karhu (Ains Group), CEO Matti Kruus (Indiepro), Occupational Safety and Health Engineer Jukka Hietavirta (Regional State Administrative Agency for Southern Finland) and Research Manager of Construction Economics Juha-Matti Junnonen (Aalto University).

Read more:
https://tripla.yit.fi/en

For further information, please contact:
Tapio Salo, Senior Project Director, YIT Construction Ltd, tel. +358 50 505 2608, tapio.salo@yit.fi
Heidi Kauppinen, Communications Manager, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 40 574 3170, heidi.kauppinen@yit.fi
Hanna Malmivaara, Senior Vice President, Communications, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 40 561 6568, hanna.malmivaara@yit.fi

YIT is the largest Finnish and significant North European construction company. We develop and build apartments, business premises and entire areas. We are also specialised in demanding infrastructure construction and paving. Together with our customers our 10,000 professionals are creating more functional, more attractive and more sustainable cities and environments. We work in 11 countries: Finland, Russia, Scandinavia, the Baltic States, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. The new YIT was born when over 100-year-old YIT Corporation and Lemminkäinen Corporation merged on February 1, 2018. Our pro forma revenue for 2017 was over EUR 3.8 billion. YIT Corporation's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.yitgroup.com

Disclaimer

YIT Oyj published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 10:17:06 UTC
