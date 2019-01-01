YIT Oyj : subsidiaries merged into Finland Ltd

YIT Corporation and Lemminkäinen Corporation merged on February 1, 2018. In the next stage of the merger on January 1, 2019, our subsidiaries YIT Infra Oy and YIT Talo Oy merged into YIT Construction Ltd. Immediately after the merger, YIT Construction Ltd was renamed as YIT Finland Ltd. YIT Finland Ltd will continue the current business operations of YIT Infra Oy and YIT Talo Oy under YIT Construction Ltd's existing Business ID 1565583-5.

In addition, YIT Information Services Oy merged into YIT Corporation January 1, 2019.

The mergers proceed also in the Baltic countries. In Estonia YIT Infra Eesti AS will merge into AS YIT Eesti and the merger is expected to be legally finalised in Estonia in January. In Lithuania YIT Infra Lietuva will merge first at the beginning of January into YIT Kausta, which will thereafter be renamed UAB YIT Lietuva. In Latvia and Russia, the mergers are planned to take place during the first half of 2019. In Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Slovakia and Czech Republic there were no overlapping business functions.

The mergers are aimed at clarifying our operations both nationally and regionally to better serve our customers.

The merger in Finland will have no impact on the existing business operations of YIT Infra Oy and YIT Talo Oy. Customers are not required to take any action in response to these changes. The assets, liabilities, rights and obligations of YIT Infra Oy and YIT Talo Oy are transferred to YIT Finland Ltd under the principle of universal succession. All of our existing projects continue as planned, and we are responsible for all of our contracts in accordance with the original commitments.

