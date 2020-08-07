Yixin : APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase, or subscribe for securities of the Company nor is it a solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction.

YIXIN GROUP LIMITED

易鑫集團有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and

carrying on business in Hong Kong as "Yixin Automotive Technology Group Limited")

(Stock Code: 2858)

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER

Reference is made to the joint announcement issued by Yixin Group Limited (易鑫集團有限公司) (the "Company"), Tencent Mobility Limited and Hammer Capital Offerco 1 Limited dated June 15, 2020 (the "Joint Announcement"). Unless the context otherwise requires, the capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Joint Announcement.

The Board wishes to announce that Optima Capital Limited, a corporation licensed to carry out Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), has been appointed as the Independent Financial Adviser of the Company to advise the Independent Board Committee in respect of the Offers and, in particular, as to whether the Offers are fair and reasonable and as to acceptance of the Offers. Such appointment has been approved by the Independent Board Committee in accordance with Rule 2.1 of the Takeovers Code.

The letter of advice from Optima Capital Limited in respect of the Offers will be included in the Composite Document to be despatched to the Shareholders and the Optionholders in due course and in compliance with the Takeovers Code.