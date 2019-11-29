Yixin : ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.8 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YIXIN GROUP LIMITED

易鑫集團有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and

carrying on business in Hong Kong as "Yixin Automotive Technology Group Limited")

(Stock Code: 2858)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.8 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

This announcement is made by Yixin Group Limited (易鑫集團有限公司) (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 3.8 of the Code on Takeovers and Mergers of Hong Kong (the "Takeovers Code"). Reference is made to (i) the pre-IPO share option scheme adopted by the Company on May 26, 2017 (the "Pre-IPOShare Option Scheme"), and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated September 13, 2019 in relation to, among other things, the Proposed Transaction (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, all capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

UPDATE OF NUMBER OF RELEVANT SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

The Board wishes to announce that on November 29, 2019, 105,000 share options granted under the Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme ("Share Options") at the exercise price of US$0.0014 have lapsed pursuant to the terms of the Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme.

Details of all classes of "relevant securities" (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code) issued by the Company and the numbers of such securities in issue as at the date of this announcement are as follows:

a total of 6,373,398,048 Yixin Shares of the Company are in issue; and a total of 226,840,172 outstanding Share Options with rights to subscribe for an aggregate of 226,840,172 new Yixin Shares.

As at the date of this announcement, save as disclosed above, the Company has no outstanding securities, options, derivatives or warrants which are convertible or exchangeable into Yixin Shares and the Company has no other relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code).