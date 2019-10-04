Yixin : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form
4 October 2019
Possible mandatory general offer
Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Yixin Group Limited
The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:
|
Party
|
Date
|
Description
|
Description
|
Nature of
|
Number of
|
Maturity
|
Reference
|
Total amount
|
Resultant
|
|
|
of relevant
|
of products
|
dealings
|
reference
|
date /
|
price
|
paid /
|
balance
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
securities
|
closing out
|
|
received
|
(including
|
|
|
|
|
|
to which
|
date
|
|
|
those of any
|
|
|
|
|
|
the
|
|
|
|
person with
|
|
|
|
|
|
derivatives
|
|
|
|
whom there is
|
|
|
|
|
|
relate
|
|
|
|
an agreement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
understanding)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merrill Lynch
|
3 October
|
Derivatives
|
Other types
|
Closing out of a
|
13,000
|
3 October
|
$1.8488
|
$24,035.0000
|
0
|
International
|
2019
|
|
of products
|
derivative contract
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public Disclosure Form
Note:
Merrill Lynch International is an exempt principal trader connected with the Offeror.
Dealings were made for its own account.
Merrill Lynch International is ultimately owned by Bank of America Corporation.
