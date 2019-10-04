Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Yixin Group Ltd    2858   KYG9T43R1023

YIXIN GROUP LTD

(2858)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yixin : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 04:37am EDT

Public Disclosure Form

4 October 2019

Possible mandatory general offer

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Yixin Group Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party

Date

Description

Description

Nature of

Number of

Maturity

Reference

Total amount

Resultant

of relevant

of products

dealings

reference

date /

price

paid /

balance

securities

securities

closing out

received

(including

to which

date

those of any

the

person with

derivatives

whom there is

relate

an agreement

or

understanding)

Merrill Lynch

3 October

Derivatives

Other types

Closing out of a

13,000

3 October

$1.8488

$24,035.0000

0

International

2019

of products

derivative contract

2019

End

Public Disclosure Form

Note:

Merrill Lynch International is an exempt principal trader connected with the Offeror.

Dealings were made for its own account.

Merrill Lynch International is ultimately owned by Bank of America Corporation.

Disclaimer

Yixin Group Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 08:36:36 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YIXIN GROUP LTD
04:37aYIXIN : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
05/31YIXIN : 1Q total revenue up 35% to RMB1.66 billion
AQ
2018YIXIN : Bitauto Files Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 5 891 M
EBIT 2019 645 M
Net income 2019 -24,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 1,83x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,79x
Capitalization 10 805 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,63  CNY
Last Close Price 1,70  CNY
Spread / Highest target 8,94%
Spread / Average Target -3,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xu Andy Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive officer
Dong Jiang President & Executive Director
Xiaozheng Liu Chief Financial Officer
James Gordon Mitchell Non-Executive Director
Chi Ming Lai Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YIXIN GROUP LTD1 487
ORIX CORPORATION1.40%19 076
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.39.10%12 946
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION15.75%8 750
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PCL--.--%1 699
ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.36.72%1 035
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group