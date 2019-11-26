Log in
News Summary

Yixin : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

0
11/26/2019

Public Disclosure Form

27 November 2019

Possible mandatory general offer

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Yixin Group Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party

Date

Description

Nature of dealings

Purchase

Total

Total amount

Highest (H)

Lowest (L)

of relevant

/ Sale

number of

paid / received

prices paid

prices paid

securities

shares

/ received

/ received

involved

Merrill Lynch

26 November

Ordinary

Hedging of Delta 1 products

Purchase

278,000

$521,725.0000

$1.9000

$1.8400

International

2019

shares

created as a result of wholly

unsolicited client-driven orders

End

Note:

Merrill Lynch International is an exempt principal trader connected with the Offeror.

Dealings were made for its own account.

Merrill Lynch International is ultimately owned by Bank of America Corporation.

Disclaimer

Yixin Group Ltd. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 04:27:00 UTC
