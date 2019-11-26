Yixin : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form
27 November 2019
Possible mandatory general offer
Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Yixin Group Limited
The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:
|
Party
|
Date
|
Description
|
Nature of dealings
|
Purchase
|
Total
|
Total amount
|
Highest (H)
|
Lowest (L)
|
|
|
of relevant
|
|
/ Sale
|
number of
|
paid / received
|
prices paid
|
prices paid
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
shares
|
|
/ received
|
/ received
|
|
|
|
|
|
involved
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merrill Lynch
|
26 November
|
Ordinary
|
Hedging of Delta 1 products
|
Purchase
|
278,000
|
$521,725.0000
|
$1.9000
|
$1.8400
|
International
|
2019
|
shares
|
created as a result of wholly
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
unsolicited client-driven orders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note:
Merrill Lynch International is an exempt principal trader connected with the Offeror.
Dealings were made for its own account.
Merrill Lynch International is ultimately owned by Bank of America Corporation.
Yixin Group Ltd. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 04:27:00 UTC