Yixin : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form

27 November 2019

Possible mandatory general offer

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Yixin Group Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party Date Description Nature of dealings Purchase Total Total amount Highest (H) Lowest (L) of relevant / Sale number of paid / received prices paid prices paid securities shares / received / received involved Merrill Lynch 26 November Ordinary Hedging of Delta 1 products Purchase 278,000 $521,725.0000 $1.9000 $1.8400 International 2019 shares created as a result of wholly unsolicited client-driven orders End

Note:

Merrill Lynch International is an exempt principal trader connected with the Offeror.

Dealings were made for its own account.

Merrill Lynch International is ultimately owned by Bank of America Corporation.