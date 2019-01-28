Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Ymagis    MAGIS   FR0011471291

YMAGIS (MAGIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ymagis : Announces the Restructuring of French Subsidiary Eclair Cinema SAS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 02:00am EST

Press Release
Paris (France) – 28 January 2019 at 8:00

Ymagis Announces the Restructuring of French subsidiary
Eclair Cinema SAS


The Employment Protection Plan (PSE) for Eclair Cinema SAS, which oversees Eclair’s post-production and restoration activities in France, approved by DIRECCTE and authorised by the official receiver


Ymagis Group (FR0011471291, MAGIS, PEA-PME, TECH 40), the European specialist in digital technologies for the film industry, announced the implementation of the Employment Protection Plan for Eclair Cinema SAS following its approval by the regional labour authority (DIRECCTE) and validation by the official receiver. This decision follows the placement in receivership of the French subsidiary Eclair Cinema SAS last November. For information, Eclair Cinema SAS represented 5.5% of Ymagis Group’s revenue for the first half of 2018 and almost all losses recorded over this same period.

The plan involves the closure of post-production activities in France and a reduction of the number of employees working on restoration activities. The Employment Protection Plan concerns 38 employees, the cost of the redundancies being financed by the AGS (French wage guarantee scheme). Eclair Cinema SAS will pursue its restoration activities and is working on ending the receivership through a continuation plan. All restoration projects in progress will continue to be executed in accordance with the agreements signed with the customers. Eclair has also ensured that all films in post-production with Eclair Cinema have been finalised or entrusted to other service providers, in agreement with the customers concerned.

In parallel with the reorganization of Eclair Cinema’s activities, Eclair will henceforth focus its efforts and investments on the development of its adaptation activities (subtitling, dubbing), digital distribution, preservation and content delivery to cinemas. In doing so, Eclair is actively pursuing the digitalisation of its services with its strategy involving the development and operation of cloud-based platforms.

Next press release on 15th February 2019:
Full-year 2018 revenue (initially scheduled for 4 February 2019)

ABOUT YMAGIS GROUP
Ymagis is a European leader in advanced digital technology services for the cinema industry. Founded in 2007, the Group is headquartered in Paris and has offices in 26 countries with 770 employees. Our core business is structured around four main units: CinemaNext (exhibitor services: sales and field services, software solutions, customer service/NOC), Eclair (content services: postproduction, theatrical delivery, digital distribution, versioning and accessibility, restoration and preservation), Virtual Print Fee (VPF) for finance solutions and other activities, including EclairColor, EclairGame and Virtual Reality. For more information, please visit www.eclair.digital

 

YMAGIS is listed on Euronext Paris and is part of the CAC Small, CAC Mid and Small and CAC All-Tradable indices.		 

YMAGIS GROUP
Jean Firôme, CFO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 75 44 88 88
investisseurs@ymagis.com

 

CALYPTUS
Sophie Levesque / Mathieu Calleux
ymagis@calyptus.net
Tel.: + 33 (0)1 53 65 68 62

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YMAGIS
02:00aYMAGIS : Announces the Restructuring of French Subsidiary Eclair Cinema SAS
GL
01/07YMAGIS : 2019 Financial Communication Calendar
GL
2018YMAGIS : Group Announces that its Eclair Cinema SAS Subsidiary is Being Placed i..
GL
2018YMAGIS : Group Posts Nine-Month 2018 Revenue at 115.2M
GL
20184 OCTOBER 2018 : French Integrator ADDE Cinema Technologies Receives EclairColor..
PU
201827 SEPTEMBER 2018 : Ymagis Group and Webedia Announce Partnership for the Promot..
PU
201827 SEPTEMBER 2018 : Eclair Announces Successful Deployment of its EclairBox Cont..
PU
201826 SEPTEMBER 2018 : EclairGame Signs Agreement with Belgian Public Broadcaster R..
PU
201826 SEPTEMBER 2018 : EclairColor HDR Solution for Cinemas to Be Showcased in Deau..
PU
201825 SEPTEMBER 2018 : CinemaNext Equips National Center of Cinematography and Movi..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 167 M
EBIT 2018 4,00 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 57,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 31,67
P/E ratio 2019 31,67
EV / Sales 2018 0,43x
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
Capitalization 15,1 M
Chart YMAGIS
Duration : Period :
Ymagis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YMAGIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,00 €
Spread / Average Target 163%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Mizrahi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean Firôme Chief Financial Officer
Pierre H. Rion Director
Eric Bauche Director
Claire Deléris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YMAGIS38.18%17
SCSK CORP15.45%4 193
BEIJING ORIENT NTL COMN SC & TCH CO LTD--.--%1 726
FUJI SOFT INCORPORATED8.29%1 366
EM SYSTEMS CO LTD17.33%387
THE RUBICON PROJECT INC15.82%219
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.