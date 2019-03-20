Ymagis : CinemaNext Equips Les 7 Batignolles Cinema in Paris with its Sphera Premium Cinema Concept

Paris (France) - 20 March 2019/ CinemaNext, the European specialist in cinema exhibitor services (Ymagis Group - ISIN: FR0011471291, MAGIS, PEA-PME eligible), announces the successful launch of its Sphera premium cinema concept at the new Les 7 Batignolles cinema complex located in the 17th arrondissement in Paris. The cinema opened its doors on 12 December 2018 and boasts the second Sphera auditorium in Europe after that at Village Cinemas in The Mall Athens in Greece.

'We chose this concept developed by CinemaNext because we considered it to be the most advanced premium concept, combining the latest existing technologies - much more enveloping Dolby Atmos surround sound, a brighter, more intense picture in HDR or EclairColor HDR, comfortable reclining leather seats, and dynamic lighting on the side walls that interacts with the images projected on the screen,' explains Dorothy Malherbe, manager of the 7 Batignolles cinema. 'The wow factor of the Sphera auditorium means we can offer our audiences a moment of escapism and immersion. One in five moviegoers currently chooses Sphera, making it the most popular auditorium at our cinema.'

'Our aim is to provide exhibitors with a premium turnkey solution that will allow them to offer an even more attractive, high-quality cinema experience,' explains Maxime Rigaud, Managing Director of CinemaNext France. 'The Sphera business model maximises box-office revenue and occupancy rates, and adapts perfectly to new cinema builds or refurbishments. We have developed a complete offer that encompasses project management, the supply chain, installation and commissioning, launch promotion and technical support. Sphera is the ultimate weapon every cinema needs today to maximise its revenue and attract a wider public without any programming constraints.'

'Being able to include this premium concept at our cinema was a tremendous opportunity for us. We were able to work closely with the technicians from CinemaNext, who are qualified, competent and recognised in the profession for their experience and know-how in the field of projection, image and sound. It was very reassuring to undertake this venture with Sphera, the first auditorium of this type in France,' adds Dorothy Malherbe.

The Sphera auditorium at Les 7 Batignolles features 352 seats and a 15-m-wide wall-to-wall screen. It is HDR and EclairColor HDR-compatible thanks to the latest generation 4K 3D projectors in the booth. The Dolby Atmos sound system is reinforced by a powerful subwoofer benefiting from the latest developments in energy transducer technology. Acoustic walls equipped with dynamic ambient lighting and an entrance hall concept specific to Sphera complete the design.

