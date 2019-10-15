Log in
Ymagis : CinemaNext Launches First ILLUCITY-Branded VR Corner at Belgium's Kinepolis Liège Cinema

0
10/15/2019 | 12:42pm EDT

Liège (Belgium), 15 October 2019 / CinemaNext, the European specialist in cinema exhibitor services (Ymagis - ISIN: FR0011471291, MAGIS, PEA-PME eligible), today announced the successful installation of its first ILLUCITY Corner virtual reality (VR) solution for cinema exhibitors at Belgium's Kinepolis Liège cinema. The opening comes one year after the launch of the acclaimed ILLUCITY adventure park in Paris, the first VR Location Based Entertainment (LBE) centre of its kind.

The ILLUCITY Corner offer consists of state-of-the-art virtual reality equipment and content designed to provide cinemas with unrivaled immersive experiences in a VR arcade setup to boost their on-site traffic and increase ancillary revenues. Ideal for multiplexes and small cinemas alike, the modular plug-and-play solution is tailored to all surface areas and features a regularly-updated catalogue of premium content for audiences of all ages. The ILLUCITY Corner package includes installation, staff training, content management, promotional support and onsite & remote maintenance to assist cinemas throughout the life cycle of the product.

'We are thrilled to have opened our first ILLUCITY at the Kinepolis Liege, which is an ideal showcase for us,' states Georges Garic, Senior Vice President of CinemaNext. 'With our experience and network of exhibitor clients across 27 countries, we aim to become a leading provider of turnkey VR experiences for cinemas. ILLUCITY Corner represents an unrivaled opportunity for exhibitors to optimize their space, grow their business and attract new customers with a complementary premium product. It is a natural evolution of what moviegoers seek: shared immersive experiences.'

'We're always looking for new ways to give our audiences a differentiated experience, so we are excited to be hosting the first ILLUCITY Corner at Kinepolis Liège,' adds Stijn Vanspauwen, Country Manager Box Office, Sales and Marketing at Kinepolis Belgium. 'We have a close relationship with CinemaNext so are very pleased to be working alongside them again to introduce this new concept, which will delight our visitors.'

The 80 sq.m ILLUCITY Corner located at the entrance to the Kinepolis Liège multiplex features three distinct immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and skill levels:

• VR Arena, a 25 sq. m space in which up to four people can play in teams or against one another simultaneously, including escape games.

• VR Hestia, featuring a simple touch-screen control panel offering gamers a wide range of VR universes in solo or multi-player mode.

• VR Ride pod in which the action in each headset is carefully synchronized with the dynamic D-Box seat.

ILLUCITY at Kinepolis Liège is located at Chaussée de Tongres 200, 4000 Liège, Belgium.

Google Map: https://goo.gl/maps/jz4N5a715NPJRb7J7

ILLUCITY Business Hours:

Monday, Tuesday & Thursday: 6:30 - 11:00 pm

Wednesday & Saturday: 1:00 - 11:00 pm

Friday: 4:00 - 11 :00 pm

Sunday: 10:00 am - 11 :00 pm

Tickets can be purchased directly onsite from ILLUCITY at a special launch price of 5 euros per person.

Disclaimer

Ymagis SA published this content on 15 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2019 16:41:00 UTC
