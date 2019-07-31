Log in
Ymagis Group: Extension of the Standstill Agreement until 30 September 2019

07/31/2019 | 01:48pm EDT

Press Release
Paris (France) – 31 July 2019 at 7:45 pm

Ymagis Group: Extension of the Standstill Agreement
until 30 September 2019


Ymagis Group (FR0011471291, MAGIS, PEA-PME, TECH 40), the European specialist in digital technologies for the cinema industry, today announced the extension of the standstill agreement with its financial creditors until 30 September 2019 in order to renegotiate the payment terms of the Group’s financing, including but not limited to its current EuroPP bondholders.

This new extension indicates the willingness of Ymagis and its financial creditors to secure appropriate solutions regarding their respective interests.

Financial calendar: 13 September 2019 – Half-year 2019 financial results

ABOUT YMAGIS GROUP
Ymagis is a European leader in advanced digital technology services for the cinema industry. Founded in 2007, the Group is headquartered in Paris and has offices in 26 countries with 770 employees. Our core business is structured around four main units: CinemaNext (exhibitor services: sales and field services, software solutions, customer service/NOC), Eclair (content services: postproduction, theatrical delivery, digital distribution, versioning and accessibility, restoration and preservation), Virtual Print Fee (VPF) for finance solutions and other activities (Virtual Reality). For more information, please visit www.ymagis.com

 

YMAGIS is listed on Euronext Paris and is part of the CAC Small, CAC Mid and Small and CAC All-Tradable indices.

 

 		 

Attachment

