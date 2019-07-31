Press Release

Paris (France) – 31 July 2019 at 7:45 pm

Ymagis Group: Extension of the Standstill Agreement

until 30 September 2019





Ymagis Group (FR0011471291, MAGIS, PEA-PME, TECH 40), the European specialist in digital technologies for the cinema industry, today announced the extension of the standstill agreement with its financial creditors until 30 September 2019 in order to renegotiate the payment terms of the Group’s financing, including but not limited to its current EuroPP bondholders.

This new extension indicates the willingness of Ymagis and its financial creditors to secure appropriate solutions regarding their respective interests.

Financial calendar: 13 September 2019 – Half-year 2019 financial results

