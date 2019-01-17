Ynvisible Interactive Inc. and Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft Sign Electrochromics Co-Operation Agreement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2019) - Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft - Europe’s largest institution for applied research - and Ynvisible (TSXV: YNV) (OTCQB: YNVYF) sign a MoU in the field of electrochromic inks and devices.

The co-operation aims to accomplish several objectives related to the development and proliferation of electrochromic inks and devices. The agreement outlines that joint business explorations will be conducted, seeking to enhance commercial uses of Fraunhofer’s technologies and skills in electrochromics by combining them with Ynvisible’s technology and beyond. Developments will be jointly carried out by using a combination of each parties’ proprietary technologies, skills and capabilities.

In the collaboration Fraunhofer and Ynvisible will continue to carry out joint business planning and technology dissemination activities from their shared earlier work.

Ynvisible has previously worked with two Fraunhofer institutes: Fraunhofer Institute for Silicate Research ISC and Fraunhofer Research Institution for Organics, Materials and Electronic Devices COMEDD. Collaboration has centered around two EU co-funded projects, EELICON and DecoChrom.

EELICON (Enhanced Energy Efficiency and Comfort by Smart Light Transmittance Control), was a Fraunhofer ISC led EU FP7 co-funded project, which ran from 2014-2017. The project consortium developed retrofittable light and heat blocking electrochromic films, which would be cheaper to produce than electrochromic glass and provide more opportunities for commercial applications. In the project Ynvisible participated in business planning activities and exploration of application possibilities in market areas outside of conventional smart windows.

The collaboration has since been continued in the EU Horizon 2020 co-funded project DecoChrom, which kicked-off in Q1/2018. The project elevates printed graphics to the 21st century, by developing capabilities of designers of high-value consumer goods.

First results of the work between Fraunhofer and Ynvisible have been on display through demonstrators from the DecoChrom project.

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2019), Ynvisible showed patterned light blocking films that could be integrated into consumer products for a range of end applications requiring increased levels of branding/communications, and/or light blocking functionality.

With its recently established development facility in Freiburg, Ynvisible can push on the production maturity and marketability for electrochromics with great vigor, together with its strong partners from the electrochromic community”, Uwe Posset, project manager for electrochromic material development from Fraunhofer ISC.

“Ynvisible continues to build collaborations with globally leading organizations in the field of electrochromics. We do so to strengthen our respective capabilities and gain access to inventions that enhance our technology and product offering. Fraunhofer is a global leader in our field, bringing electrochromics research into innovations and products. We are excited to be partnering with them” says Dr. Carlos Pinheiro, CTO Ynvisible.

About Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft





The Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft is the leading organization for applied research in Europe. Its research activities are conducted by 72 institutes and research units at locations throughout Germany. The Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft employs a staff of more than 25,000, who work with an annual research budget totaling 2.3 billion euros. Around 70 percent of the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft’s contract research revenue is derived from contracts with industry and from publicly financed research projects. International collaborations with excellent research partners and innovative companies around the world ensure direct access to regions of the greatest importance to present and future scientific progress and economic development.

The Fraunhofer Institute for Silicate Research ISC is one of the leading centers for material-based R&D in the fields of energy, environment and health. With a permanent staff of about 480 scientists and technicians the Institute works to develop innovative materials and technologies for sustainable products and make essential contributions to solving the major global issues and challenges of the future. Fraunhofer ISC has experience and know-how in the field of electrochromic materials and devices for application in vehicles, aircraft, buildings and appliances. The institute works on synthesis aspects, process development and device assembly and is skilled in designing electrically switchable devices able to change color or light transmission according to the application needs.

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.





Ynvisible is a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. The company has experience, know-how and intellectual property in the field of electrochromic materials, inks, devices and products. Ynvisible’s ultra low power interactive printed graphics allow displays to be activated according to programmable logic and a wide array of sensors, allowing virtually any data to be collected and displayed and produced in high volumes previously not possible as a result of the economic advantages of printing ultra-low power consuming electrochromic displays. Ynvisible’s devices and products are primarily in the market spaces of smart labels, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products.





