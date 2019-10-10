Ynvisible Interactive Announces Manufacturing Agreement with Invisense

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2019) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (FSE: 1XNA) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") announces a partnership with Invisense AB, a world technological leader for passive humidity sensors. The agreement between the companies establishes Ynvisible as the preferred manufacturing partner for Invisense's growing range of humidity sensor products.

The first result of this partnership is the roll-to-roll production and delivery of Invisense's humidity sensor for flat roofs. Starting 2019 the sensors will be deployed by SLD - Professional Roof Management Group, as a part of their innovative moisture monitoring system for flat roofs for all their clients in Europe and later in USA. The SLD Group (www.sldeurope.com) will use Invisense's roof sensors for quality checks after new builds, status-quo checks and during roof maintenance.





Figure 1: Invisense's printed humidity sensor for construction



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

Ynvisible Production (formally Consensum Production AB) and Invisense are working together to develop new products and manufacturing processes that the companies now intend to implement and distribute to a variety of different channels and end markets.





Figure 2: Invisense's printed humidity sensor for construction



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

"We are excited to partner with Ynvisible in bringing our growing family of humidity sensor products to high volume manufacture," said Björn Garplind, CEO of Invisense "Ynvisible is a trusted name in the printed electronics industry and they help bring our technology into high volume production, and we plan to jointly explore other fields of application for humidity sensing. We look forward to a successful, long-term relationship."

"We are proud to establish a strategic partnership with Invisense," said Jani-Mikael Kuusisto, CEO of Ynvisible Interactive. "Not only are we excited to prove ourselves as a commercial production scale up partner for companies with innovative printed electronics technologies, but we look forward to introducing the Invisense technology to other fields of application in combination with other printed electronic components including our interactive printed graphics. Potential opportunities for humidity sensing may include e.g. the shipment and storage of sensitive goods like electronics, and perishable goods such as pharmaceuticals and bio-based materials."

Ynvisible also announces that it is renaming its wholly-owned Swedish subsidiary, Consensum Production AB as Ynvisible Production AB. All operations in Linköping are also now rebranded to Ynvisible Production. Ynvisible is hosting an open house day at Ynvisible Production on November 13, 2019. Invisense will take part in the event and will demonstrate its latest humidity sensor technology.

About Invisense AB

Invisense AB is a Linköping Sweden headquartered company that develops and markets extremely thin moisture sensors which measures RH% (relative humidity) in buildings without destructive sampling, i.e. wireless. With the unique moisture sensors and InviSense cloud based service, facility owners are now able to simply measure, analyze and secure the relative humidity in facilities - and take measures in time. InviSense products have been developed at Printed Electronics Arena in Norrköping in collaboration with Linköping universitet and RISE (formerly Acreo). The company was spun out from RISE Acreo in 2013. www.invisense.com

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Ynvisible is a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects. Ynvisible has experience, know-how and intellectual property in the field of electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, & easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products.

Ynvisible Production AB is a contract manufacturer of printed electronics and hybrid systems. Ynvisible Production is located in Sweden in the city of Linköping and with active collaborations with partners in the neighboring city Norrköping. The Twin-city region has been a leading hub in printed and paper-based electronics for over 25 years. Linköpings universitet and applied research institute RISE (formerly Acreo) have a long history of research and development in printable electrochromics dating back to the 1980's. www.ynvisible.com

For additional information regarding Ynvisible Interactive and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at ynvisible.com

Forward-Looking Statements

