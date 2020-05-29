Ynvisible to Rely On COVID-19 Extension for Filing Its Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Provides Update on Filing of Annual Consolidated Financial Statements

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2020) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (FSE: 1XNA) (A2DSW3) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") announces that due to circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the British Columbia Securities Commission and other members of the Canadian Securities Administrators granted "Issuers" in the Canadian securities industry up to an additional 45 days to complete year-end and quarterly statutory filings. The Company does not believe that it will be able to file its March 31, 2020 quarterly financial statements by its usual 60-day deadline of May 30, 2020 and will be relying on the extension. Accordingly, as required by the conditions of the extension, the Company's management and other insiders will continue to be subject to a trading black-out that reflects the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 until its quarterly financial statements are filed, which will be on or before June 30, 2020. The Company also wishes to advise that it intends to file its December 31, 2019 audited annual consolidated financial statements on June 1, 2020.

Other than as previously disclosed by the Company in news releases, including the information herein, there are no other material business developments since the date of the Company's most recent filing of its interim financial statements and Interim Management Discussion and Analysis for its Q3 ended September 30, 2019.

Ynvisible aims to be a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects. Ynvisible has experience, know-how and intellectual property in the field of electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, & easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products.

