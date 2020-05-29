Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Ynvisible Interactive Inc.    YNV   CA9858441095

YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC.

(YNV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ynvisible to Rely On COVID-19 Extension for Filing Its Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Provides Update on Filing of Annual Consolidated Financial Statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 04:35pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2020) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (FSE: 1XNA) (A2DSW3) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") announces that due to circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the British Columbia Securities Commission and other members of the Canadian Securities Administrators granted "Issuers" in the Canadian securities industry up to an additional 45 days to complete year-end and quarterly statutory filings. The Company does not believe that it will be able to file its March 31, 2020 quarterly financial statements by its usual 60-day deadline of May 30, 2020 and will be relying on the extension. Accordingly, as required by the conditions of the extension, the Company's management and other insiders will continue to be subject to a trading black-out that reflects the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 until its quarterly financial statements are filed, which will be on or before June 30, 2020. The Company also wishes to advise that it intends to file its December 31, 2019 audited annual consolidated financial statements on June 1, 2020.

Other than as previously disclosed by the Company in news releases, including the information herein, there are no other material business developments since the date of the Company's most recent filing of its interim financial statements and Interim Management Discussion and Analysis for its Q3 ended September 30, 2019.

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Ynvisible aims to be a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects. Ynvisible has experience, know-how and intellectual property in the field of electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, & easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Ynvisible Interactive Inc. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Ynvisible Interactive Inc. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Ynvisible Interactive Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

###

For further information, please contact:
Elyssia Patterson
Investor Relations
+1 778-683-4324
ir@ynvisible.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56883


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC.
04:35pYnvisible to Rely On COVID-19 Extension for Filing Its Quarterly Consolidated..
NE
05/26Ynvisible and Evonik Announce Collaboration in Printed Electronics
NE
05/19C-SUITE AT THE OPEN : Inês Henriques, Chief Operations Officer, Ynvisible Intera..
AQ
05/19Ynvisible Acquires the Business of Electrochromic Display Company rdot Comple..
NE
05/14YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE : to Close Private Placement
EQ
05/14Ynvisible to Close Private Placement
NE
03/26Ynvisible and NXN Collaborate on New Electrochromic Colors and Announce New O..
NE
01/28Wood Based Batteries Created by Ligna Energy Ab Are Printed in Commercial Sca..
NE
01/15Ynvisible Showcases Power of Interactive Printed Graphics at New York Retail ..
NE
2019YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE : Announces grant of stock options
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2018 - - -
Net income 2018 -5,42 M -3,93 M -3,93 M
Net cash 2018 0,96 M 0,69 M 0,69 M
P/E ratio 2018 -2,18x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 31,6 M 22,9 M 22,9 M
EV / Sales 2017 -
EV / Sales 2018 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC.
Duration : Period :
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jani-Mikael Kuusisto Chief Executive Officer & Director
Inês Henriques Chief Operating Officer
Darren C. Urquhart Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Pinheiro Chief Technology Officer
Duarte Mineiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC.59.18%22
NORDSON CORPORATION9.62%10 499
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.119.05%5 926
VALMET OYJ10.53%3 902
MAREL HF.13.36%3 816
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.35%3 273
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group