Proprietary trading platform VIS.X® as driver of corporate development: Sales growth +18% in H1/2019

Berlin, 21 August 2019 - YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) increased its sales at Group level in the first half of 2019 by around 18% to total sales of EUR 6.8 million- compared to the same period of the previous year (H1/2018: EUR 5.7 million).

Increased trading via our technology platform VIS.X® is helping to increase the company's profitability: Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved by 98% or EUR 0.4 million compared to the same period last year EUR to -9 thousand (H1/2018: EUR -442 thousand). Thus, the steady improvement in earnings of previous years continued in the first half of 2019.

Moreover, in the second quarter of 2019 the company expanded its existing product lines with YOC Ads Plus to keep pursuing its mission of offering a better advertising experience for everyone.Each YOC Ads Plus format promises better awareness, a unique user experience and the highest quality. Various international media agencies and advertising customers - including Nespresso, Milka, Unilever and National Geographic - purchased different versions of the YOC Ads Plus programmatically via VIS.X®.

'As a result of the company's growth continuing in the second half of the year- we expect revenues to rise by between EUR 15.5 million and EUR 16.5 million for the 2019 financial year as a whole, with a disproportionately low increase in the cost structure,' says Sebastian Bauermann, Director Finance at YOC.

