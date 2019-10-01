Log in
YOC AG: Fines proceedings of BaFin ended by mutual agreement

0
10/01/2019 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Agreement
YOC AG: Fines proceedings of BaFin ended by mutual agreement

01.10.2019 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

YOC AG: Fines proceedings of BaFin ended by mutual agreement

Berlin, 01st October 2019 - YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) announces that the fine proceedings of the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) have been terminated by way of settlement. This settlement takes into account in particular the cooperation of YOC AG in clarifying the facts of the case. The payment to BaFin resulting from the settlement amounts to EUR 45,000.

The background to the proceedings was the failure to include the assurance of the legal representatives in the half-year financial reports 2016 and 2017 pursuant to Section 264 (2) sentence 3 and Section 289 (1) sentence 5 of the German Commercial Code. The accuracy of the financial information is and was not in question.

About YOC
YOC is a mobile-first ad technology company, aiming to deliver the best digital branding advertising and therefore driving superior value for advertisers, publishers and users of the mobile internet. With VIS.X(R), our next-generation programmatic advertising platform, YOC combines efficient media trading with high impact ad formats.
Advertisers using our technology are given the opportunity to create improved awareness for their brands with brand-safe inventory. Renowned premium publishers benefit from the high monetization offered by our platform VIS.X and offer a global reach at scale. With our proprietary technology stack and a long-standing expertise, YOC is known for providing excellent and continuous high-quality service and fast delivery.
The company was founded in 2001 by Dirk Kraus and is listed in the Prime Standard at the Deutsche Börse Stock Exchange since 2009. YOC operates offices in Berlin, Dusseldorf, London, Madrid, Vienna, Warsaw and Amsterdam. For more information visit yoc.com.

Contact
YOC AG
Investor Relations
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Tel.: +49-30-726162-0
ir@yoc.de
www.yoc.com


01.10.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: YOC AG
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
Fax: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
E-mail: ir@yoc.com
Internet: www.yoc.com
ISIN: DE0005932735
WKN: 593273
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 882959

 
End of News DGAP News Service

882959  01.10.2019 



© EQS 2019
