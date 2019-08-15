Log in
YOC AG

(YOC)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

YOC AG: Growth of proprietary trading platform VIS.X underpins the market positioning

08/15/2019 | 09:50am EDT


DGAP-Media / 15.08.2019 / 15:45

Berlin, August 15, 2019 - With the market launch of the platform VIS.X 18 months ago, YOC established a new programmatic trading platform for international, digital advertising inventory of premium publishers.
The traded advertising volume has increased significantly since VIS.X was launched.
More and more international advertisers are purchasing the self-developed, highly effective YOC advertising formats via the technology platform VIS.X. In this way YOC achieves a sustainable competitive advantage in the digital advertising industry. The trading platform VIS.X offers the opportunity to increase brand awareness for advertisers- and achieve better monetization for publishers without disturbing the users of the internet.

Dirk Kraus, CEO: "It is very pleasing to see that more and more publishers are connecting to the platform VIS.X in order to benefit from the increasing demand of our advertising customers for YOC advertising formats. In July 2019, we registered the highest level of available advertising inventory. VIS.X is becoming the driver of our corporate development".

In the past 6 months, advertising customers such as L'Oréal, Mastercard, Hyundai, Heineken, Samsung, Nespresso, Vodafone and Mondelez have purchased the YOC advertising formats via VIS.X for the first time- and were won as sustainable customers. The YOC Group is currently focusing on expanding direct integration with globally relevant advertising purchasing platforms and accelerating the integration of international premium publishers in order to become more attractive for advertisers.

"VIS.X automatically converts regular advertising creatives, which are directly transmitted by the advertisers' purchasing platforms in real time into the highly effective YOC advertising formats. The combination of our automated standardization and customized ads solves one of the biggest challenges in the programmatic trading of digital advertising inventory," said Evgenij Tovba, CTO of YOC.


About YOC
YOC is a mobile-first ad technology company, aiming to deliver the best digital branding advertising and therefore driving superior value for advertisers, publishers and users. With VIS.X(R), our next-generation programmatic advertising platform, YOC combines automated media trading with high impact ad formats and enables advertisers to create improved awareness for their brands with brand-safe inventory.
Renowned, premium publishers are integrated with the platform providing limitless global reach. With our proprietary technology stack and a long-standing expertise, YOC is known for delivering excellent and continuous high-quality service and fast execution.
YOC was founded in 2001 and is listed in the Prime Standard at the Deutsche Börse Stock Exchange- with offices in Berlin, Dusseldorf, London, Madrid, Vienna, Warsaw, and Amsterdam. For more information visit yoc.com.


Contact
YOC AG
Investor Relations
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Tel.: +49-30-726162-0
ir@yoc.de
www.yoc.com



End of Media Release

Issuer: YOC AG
Key word(s): Information technology

15.08.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: YOC AG
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
Fax: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
E-mail: ir@yoc.com
Internet: www.yoc.com
ISIN: DE0005932735
WKN: 593273
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 858391

 
End of News DGAP Media

858391  15.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=858391&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
