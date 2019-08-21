DGAP-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Half Year Results

YOC AG: Proprietary trading platform VIS.X(R) as driver of corporate development: Sales growth +18% in H1/2019



21.08.2019

Proprietary trading platform VIS.X(R) as driver of corporate development: Sales growth +18% in H1/2019

- Revenue increase by 18 % to EUR 6.8 million in H1/2019

- Continuation of earnings improvement; EBITDA already almost balanced in H1/2019

- Scaling of the business model via own technology platform VIS.X(R)

- Growth also continues in the second half of 2019



Berlin, 21 June 2019 - YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) increased its sales at Group level in the first half of 2019 by around 18% to total sales of EUR 6.8 million- compared to the same period of the previous year (H1/2018: EUR 5.7 million).

Increased trading via our technology platform VIS.X(R) is helping to increase the company's profitability: Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved by 98% or EUR 0.4 million compared to the same period last year EUR to -9 thousand (H1/2018: EUR -442 thousand). Thus, the steady improvement in earnings of previous years continued in the first half of 2019.

Moreover, in the second quarter of 2019 the company expanded its existing product lines with YOC Ads Plus to keep pursuing its mission of offering a better advertising experience for everyone. Each YOC Ads Plus format promises better awareness, a unique user experience and the highest quality. Various international media agencies and advertising customers - including Nespresso, Milka, Unilever and National Geographic - purchased different versions of the YOC Ads Plus programmatically via VIS.X(R).

"As a result of the company's growth continuing in the second half of the year- we expect revenues to rise by between EUR 15.5 million and EUR 16.5 million for the 2019 financial year as a whole, with a disproportionately low increase in the cost structure," says Sebastian Bauermann, Director Finance at YOC.

YOC AG's Interim Report First Half 2019 published today can be downloaded here.

The message in PDF format can be downloaded here.



About YOC

YOC is a mobile-first ad technology company, aiming to deliver the best digital branding advertising and therefore driving superior value for advertisers, publishers and users of the mobile internet. With VIS.X(R), our next-generation programmatic advertising platform, YOC combines efficient media trading with high impact ad formats.

Advertisers using our technology are given the opportunity to create improved awareness for their brands with brand-safe inventory.

Renowned premium publishers benefit from the high monetization offered by our platform VIS.X and offer a global reach at scale. With our proprietary technology stack and a long-standing expertise, YOC is known for providing excellent and continuous high-quality service and fast delivery.

The company was founded in 2001 by Dirk Kraus and is listed in the Prime Standard at the Deutsche Börse Stock Exchange since 2009. YOC operates offices in Berlin, Dusseldorf, London, Madrid, Vienna, Warsaw and Amsterdam. For more information visit yoc.com.



