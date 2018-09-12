YOC AG: Starting signal for fourth product series: YOC Sticky Scroller integrates users into proactive advertising experience



Starting signal for fourth product series: YOC Sticky Scroller integrates users into proactive advertising experience



Berlin, September 12, 2018 - The Berlin-based mobile-first ad technology company YOC is expanding its product portfolio to include the YOC Sticky Scroller. The high-quality advertising format has a reactive scrolling function and gives the user the possibility to control the advertising content through scroll activities. Advertisers can purchase the ad format directly via the proprietary VIS.X programmatic platform.



With the launch of the YOC Sticky Scroller, the company is underpinning its strategic goal of introducing innovative, high-quality advertising products to the market. They are tradable programmatically via the company's own VIS.X platform. By expanding its product range, YOC is further establishing its role as a technology provider and gaining a competitive advantage through its diverse product solutions. The key advantage of the YOC Sticky Scroller lies in the reactive scrolling technology: animations, effects and videos can be adapted to the scrolling behavior of the user.



"We are always faced with the challenge of combining the visibility of an advertising format with a positive user experience. Users tend to scroll quickly, so we implement a technology that can do both: Bring the user into an active role and noticeably improve visibility," explains Dirk Kraus, CEO and founder of YOC.



The YOC Sticky Scroller is supported by all mobile browsers and uses only about 30% of the screen. The advertising format remains permanently in the visible area of the user, but without hindering his surfing activity. The creative possibilities of the presentation form result in above-average click rates. "By using this product, we achieve eye-catching campaigns for our advertisers and at the same time user-friendly operation - a win-win situation for both sides," explains Evgenij Tovba, CTO of YOC.



The YOC Sticky Scroller has already been used internationally by various media agencies for their advertisers - including DEVK insurance, Fanta and the automobile brand Abarth - in the current third quarter and achieved excellent visibility, acceptance and response values.



About YOC

YOC is a mobile-first ad technology company dedicated to creating the best possible digital advertising experience for advertisers, publishers and users. With VIS.X, the next generation programmatic trading platform, YOC combines efficient media trading with effective advertising formats. Customers are given the opportunity to increase brand awareness through high-quality advertising inventory. Renowned premium publishers are connected to the platform and offer a global reach. With a proprietary technology stack and many years of experience, YOC is known for excellent, high-quality service and fast execution. The company was founded in 2001 by Dirk Kraus and has been listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse since 2009. YOC has offices in Berlin, Düsseldorf, London, Madrid, Vienna, Warsaw and Amsterdam. Further information can be found at yoc.com.

Press Contact

YOC AG

Victoria Krasnov

Corporate Communications Manager

+49 30 726 162 333

pr@yoc.com

