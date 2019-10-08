Log in
YOC AG

(YOC)
YOC AG: YOC expands reach in Germany, Austria and Poland through partnership with Genius

10/08/2019 | 04:15am EDT


DGAP-Media / 08.10.2019 / 10:14

YOC expands reach in Germany, Austria and Poland through partnership with Genius

Berlin, 08.10.2019 - Genius, the world's largest encyclopedia for music, will use both YOC's technology platform VIS.X(R) and its expertise in the development of creative and non-intrusive advertising formats to monetize their inventory in Germany, Austria and Poland.

With Genius, YOC is expanding its publisher network with a strong partner who reaches over 100 million people per month globally and is particularly relevant for a young, dynamic target group.

Genius is integrated with well-known streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music and produces tailor-made advertising programs for big brands including Nike, Disney, Marvel Studios, Dropbox and Adidas.

Dirk Kraus, CEO of YOC AG: "The partnership with Genius follows our strategy: Our creative advertising formats, our technical know-how and the precise and fast implementation allow us to make ideal use of publishers' advertising space. Not only for classic, but also with programmatic media trading."

Richard Harless, Lead EMEA at Genius: "YOC's Years of experience with young audiences with an affinity for music, as well as the enormous expertise in creative advertising and the programmatic world, were the deciding factors for choosing YOC".


About Genius
Genius is the world's biggest encyclopedia of music. From its foundation in lyrics, Genius has grown to become a leading brand in music, producing popular video series like VERIFIED, Deconstructed, Genius News, and Open Mic and hosting career-spanning live conversations with the likes of Nicki Minaj, The-Dream, and Mariah Carey.

Genius reaches over 100 million people monthly across the globe and has over 6.5 million YouTube subscribers. It continues to power the successful "Behind the Lyrics" integration on Spotify and drives a major lyrics integration on Apple Music. Top names in music-including Chance the Rapper, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Frank Ocean, Billie Eilish, and Lin-Manuel Miranda-use Genius to share the stories behind their songs with the world.


About YOC
YOC is a mobile-first ad technology company, aiming to deliver the best digital branding advertising and therefore driving superior value for advertisers, publishers and users of the mobile internet. With VIS.X(R), our next-generation programmatic advertising platform, YOC combines efficient media trading with high impact ad formats.
Advertisers using our technology are given the opportunity to create improved awareness for their brands with brand-safe inventory.
Renowned premium publishers benefit from the high monetization offered by our platform VIS.X and offer a global reach at scale. With our proprietary technology stack and a long-standing expertise, YOC is known for providing excellent and continuous high-quality service and fast delivery.
The company was founded in 2001 by Dirk Kraus and is listed in the Prime Standard at the Deutsche Börse Stock Exchange since 2009. YOC operates offices in Berlin, Dusseldorf, London, Madrid, Vienna, Warsaw and Amsterdam. For more information visit yoc.com.


Contact

YOC AG
Investor Relations
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Tel.: +49-30-726162-0
ir@yoc.com
www.yoc.com



End of Media Release

Issuer: YOC AG
Key word(s): Services

08.10.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: YOC AG
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
Fax: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
E-mail: ir@yoc.com
Internet: www.yoc.com
ISIN: DE0005932735
WKN: 593273
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 886797

 
End of News DGAP Media

886797  08.10.2019 

© EQS 2019
