YOC AG

(YOC)
YOC AG: YOC with growth of 18 % in Q1/2020 due to increased volume of the trading platform VIS.X(R)

05/27/2020

DGAP-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
27.05.2020 / 06:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 27. Mai 2020 - YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) increased its turnover at Group level by 18 % to EUR 3.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 (Q1/2019: EUR 2.9 million). Increased trading via the internally developed technology platform VIS.X(R), whose transaction volume rose by 146 % in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of the previous year, helped the company to increase profitability: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA *) improved by 130 % or EUR 0.12 million to EUR 0.03 million (Q1/2019: EUR -0.1 million).

The corona epidemic was an unforeseen event for the global community of states and the world economy. The YOC Group is also affected by the effects of the spread of the corona virus. After two successful first months of financial year 2020, cancellations of around EUR 0.3 million had to be accepted for March. Appropriate countermeasures were implemented to limit the overall impact on profitability.

In addition, the investments and the work of the past two years, in which the company was able to significantly accelerate its strategic thrust and expand its programmatic business on the basis of the internally developed technology platform VIS.X(R), are also helping the company. The automated trading of YOC's proprietary mobile advertising formats is growing strongly and is much less affected by the effects of the corona crisis than traditional order intake.

Dirk Kraus, CEO of YOC AG: "Despite the circumstances resulting from the corona crisis in the current second quarter, we expect to emerge from the corona crisis with a strengthened competitive position and to achieve increased profitable growth again as early as the second half of 2020".

The YOC AG financial report for the first quarter of the 2020 financial year published today can be downloaded here.

*EBITDA corresponds to the definition in YOC AG's report on the 2019 financial year (available at https://yoc.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/)


About YOC

YOC is a mobile-first ad technology company dedicated to creating the best possible digital advertising experience for advertisers, publishers and users. With VIS.X(R), the next generation programmatic trading platform, YOC combines efficient media trading with high-impact advertising formats. Customers are given the opportunity to increase brand awareness through high-quality advertising inventory. Renowned premium publishers are connected to the platform and offer a global reach. With a proprietary technology stack and many years of experience, YOC is known for excellent, high-quality service and fast execution. The company was founded in 2001 by Dirk Kraus and has been listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse since 2009. YOC has offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Madrid, Warsaw and Vienna. Further information can be found at yoc.com.


Contact

YOC AG
Investor Relations
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Tel.: +49-30-726162-0
ir@yoc.com
www.yoc.com


27.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: YOC AG
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
Fax: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
E-mail: ir@yoc.com
Internet: www.yoc.com
ISIN: DE0005932735
WKN: 593273
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1055313

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1055313  27.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1055313&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 18,3 M
EBIT 2020 0,62 M
Net income 2020 0,40 M
Debt 2020 6,00 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,83x
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 9,27 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,50 €
Last Close Price 2,82 €
Spread / Highest target 166%
Spread / Average Target 166%
Spread / Lowest Target 166%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk-Hilmar Kraus Chief Executive Officer
Nikolaus Breuel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sebastian Bauermann Finance Director
Evgenij Tovba Chief Technology Officer
Konstantin Graf Lambsdorff Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOC AG-32.86%10
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-33.24%11 096
WPP GROUP-42.26%8 800
PUBLICIS GROUPE-36.32%6 463
CYBERAGENT, INC.42.33%6 428
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-24.11%6 421
