YOC : Directors’ Dealings notifications from 04.10.2018

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name and legal form: dkam GmbH
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: YOC AG
b) LEI 391200YTK6VMV8JTZV90
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005932735
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s): 3.65 EUR
Volume(s): 43752.50 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price: not numberable
Aggregated volume: not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
2018-09-28; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Disclaimer
YOC AG published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 11:12:01 UTC