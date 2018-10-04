YOC : Directors’ Dealings notifications from 04.10.2018

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name and legal form: dkam GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: YOC AG

b) LEI 391200YTK6VMV8JTZV90

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share

ISIN: DE0005932735

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes



c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s): 3.65 EUR

Volume(s): 43752.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price: not numberable

Aggregated volume: not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2018-09-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue