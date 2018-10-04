Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  YOC AG    YOC   DE0005932735

YOC AG (YOC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

YOC : Directors’ Dealings notifications from 04.10.2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 01:13pm CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name and legal form: dkam GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: YOC AG
b) LEI 391200YTK6VMV8JTZV90

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005932735

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s): 3.65 EUR
Volume(s): 43752.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price: not numberable
Aggregated volume: not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2018-09-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue

Disclaimer

YOC AG published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 11:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YOC AG
01:13pYOC : Directors’ Dealings notifications from 04.10.2018
PU
10:55aYOC AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/12YOC : is expanding its product portfolio to include the YOC Sticky Scroller.
PU
09/12YOC AG : Starting signal for fourth product series: YOC Sticky Scroller integrat..
EQ
08/14YOC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
08/06YOC : Figures for the first half of 2018 are down on the previous year. Correcti..
PU
08/06YOC AG : Figures for the first half of 2018 are down on the previous year. Corre..
EQ
07/24YOC : issues 2018/2022 convertible bond with a total nominal value of approx. EU..
PU
07/24YOC AG : YOC issues 2018/2022 convertible bond with a total nominal value of app..
EQ
06/28YOC AG : YOC AG intends to issue a convertible bond in the amount of up to EUR 2..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 13,4 M
EBIT 2018 -0,71 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,77x
Capitalization 12,0 M
Chart YOC AG
Duration : Period :
YOC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,80 €
Spread / Average Target 32%
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk Kraus Chief Executive Officer
Nikolaus Breuel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sebastian Bauermann Director-Finance
Evgenij Tovba Chief Technology Officer
Konstantin Graf Lambsdorff Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOC AG-56.04%14
WPP GROUP-13.80%18 872
OMNICOM GROUP-3.67%15 742
PUBLICIS GROUPE-7.93%14 081
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-24.97%9 701
INTERPUBLIC GROUP15.77%8 958
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.