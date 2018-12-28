Federman & Sherwood : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against YogaWorks, Inc.

Federman & Sherwood announces that on December 27, 2018, a class action
lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Central
District of California against YogaWorks, Inc. (NASDAQ: YOGA). The
complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 11, 15
and 22 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, including allegations of
issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market
which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during
the Class Period, pursuant and/or traceable to YogaWorks, Inc.’s initial
public offering commenced on or about August 10, 2017 and closed on
August 16, 2017.
Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all YogaWorks, Inc.
shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period and are
therefore a member of the Class as described above. You may move the
Court no later than Monday, February 25, 2019 to serve as a lead
plaintiff for the entire Class. However, in order to do so, you must
meet certain legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and
participate in this or any other securities litigation, or should you
have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of
your rights, please contact:
Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania
Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Email to: rkh@federmanlaw.com
Or,
visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005207/en/