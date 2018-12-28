Log in
YOGAWORKS INC (YOGA)
  Report  
12/28 08:56:15 pm
0.47 USD   +4.91%
Federman & Sherwood : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against YogaWorks, Inc.

0
12/28/2018 | 03:15pm EST

Federman & Sherwood announces that on December 27, 2018, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against YogaWorks, Inc. (NASDAQ: YOGA). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 11, 15 and 22 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, pursuant and/or traceable to YogaWorks, Inc.’s initial public offering commenced on or about August 10, 2017 and closed on August 16, 2017.

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all YogaWorks, Inc. shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period and are therefore a member of the Class as described above. You may move the Court no later than Monday, February 25, 2019 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class. However, in order to do so, you must meet certain legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this or any other securities litigation, or should you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact:

Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Email to: rkh@federmanlaw.com
Or, visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 59,6 M
EBIT 2018 -15,0 M
Net income 2018 -23,7 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,13x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,13x
Capitalization 7,91 M
Chart YOGAWORKS INC
Duration : Period :
Yogaworks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,67 $
Spread / Average Target 495%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rosanna McCollough President, CEO, COO & Director
Peter L. Garran Chairman
Vance Chang Chief Financial Officer
Michael Andrew Kumin Director
Michael J. Gerend Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOGAWORKS INC-84.17%8
PLANET FITNESS INC53.65%5 048
BASIC-FIT20.84%1 560
TOSHO CO LTD-2.59%1 240
GYM GROUP PLC12.50%440
POWER WIND HEALTH INDUSTRY INCORPORATED--.--%316
