Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against YogaWorks, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before February 25

The law firm of Kirby
McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been
filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California
on behalf of all persons or entities who acquired YogaWorks, Inc.
(“YogaWorks” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YOGA)
securities between August 7, 2017 and December 27, 2018 (the
“Class Period”). Investors have until February 25, 2019 to apply to the
Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
According to the lawsuit, YogaWorks’ Registration Statement and
Prospectus made materially misleading statements regarding: (1)
YogaWorks’ studio-level economics and the adverse trends it faced in
declining studio profitability; (2) reasons for YogaWorks’ declining
revenue, including increasing corporate overhead costs; and (3)
YogaWorks’ increasing corporate infrastructure costs and inability to
achieve economies of scale.
On or around August 11, 2017, YogaWorks conducted its initial public
offering (“IPO”), issuing approximately 7.3 million shares of common
stock priced at $5.50 per share. As of December 27, 2018, YogaWorks’
stock closed at $0.45 or approximately 92% below its IPO price.
If you acquired YogaWorks securities, have information, or would like to
learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas
W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com,
or by filling out this
contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to
these matters without any cost to you.
Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm
concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation.
The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation
have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional
information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s
website: www.kmllp.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
