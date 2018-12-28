Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against YogaWorks, Inc. – YOGA

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has
filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities
of YogaWorks, Inc. (NASDAQ:YOGA) pursuant and/or traceable to YogaWorks’
initial public offering commenced on or about August 10, 2017 and closed
on August 16, 2017 (the “IPO”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for
YogaWorks investors under the federal securities laws.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, YogaWorks’ Registration Statement and
Prospectus made materially misleading statements regarding: (1)
YogaWorks’ studio-level economics and the adverse trends it faced in
declining studio profitability; (2) reasons for YogaWorks’ declining
revenue, including increasing corporate overhead costs; and (3)
YogaWorks’ increasing corporate infrastructure costs and inability to
achieve economies of scale. As of December 27, 2018, YogaWorks’ stock
closed at $0.44 or 92% below its IPO price of $5.50.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 25, 2019.
A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other
class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the
