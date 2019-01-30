Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Yogaworks Inc    YOGA

YOGAWORKS INC (YOGA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against YogaWorks, Inc. (YOGA)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 02:44pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a national shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against YogaWorks, Inc. ("YogaWorks" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YOGA) and other defendants, related to alleged violations of federal securities laws.  If you purchased YogaWorks securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") in August 2017, you are encouraged to contact a Scott+Scott attorney at (844) 818-6980 for more informationThe lead plaintiff deadline is February 25, 2019.

YogaWorks purports to be one of the largest and fastest growing providers of high quality yoga instruction in the U.S.

The lawsuit alleges that the offering documents issued pursuant to YogaWorks' IPO made materially misleading statements regarding: (1) YogaWorks' studio-level economics and the adverse trends it faced in declining studio profitability; (2) reasons for YogaWorks' declining revenue, including increasing corporate overhead costs; and (3) YogaWorks' increasing corporate infrastructure costs and inability to achieve economies of scale.

YogaWorks' August 2017 IPO was priced at $5.50 per share and raised approximately $40.15 million in gross proceeds. 

As of the filing of the lawsuit, YogaWorks shares closed at $0.44 per share (on December 27, 2018) – 92% below the IPO price.

What You Can Do

If you purchased YogaWorks securities in or traceable to the Company's IPO, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Rhiana Swartz at (844) 818-6980, or at rswartz@scott-scott.com

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States.  The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Rhiana Swartz
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP 
230 Park Ave, 17th Fl, NY, NY 10169
(844) 818-6980
rswartz@scott-scott.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scottscott-attorneys-at-law-llp-reminds-investors-of-securities-class-action-against-yogaworks-inc-yoga-300786843.html

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YOGAWORKS INC
02:44pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action ..
PR
01/25YOGAWORKS : Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders ..
AQ
01/23LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
01/21YOGA INVESTOR DEADLINE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Investors of Important Deadline ..
PR
01/11Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fi..
BU
01/09YOGAWORKS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Excee..
BU
01/08YOGAWORKS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Excee..
BU
01/08IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
01/07YOGAWORKS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Excee..
PR
01/03The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Yo..
BU
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.