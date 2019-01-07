Log in
01/07/2019 | 01:52pm EST

YOGAWORKS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In YogaWorks, Inc. To Contact The Firm

01/07/2019 | 01:52pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against YogaWorks, Inc. ("YogaWorks" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:YOGA).

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

If you invested in YogaWorks stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/YOGA.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yogaworks-investor-alert-faruqi--faruqi-llp-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-50-000-investing-in-yogaworks-inc-to-contact-the-firm-300773967.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
