YOGAWORKS INC (YOGA)
01/08 12:41:30 pm
0.5091 USD   -2.66%
YOGAWORKS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In YogaWorks, Inc. To Contact The Firm

01/08/2019 | 01:01pm EST

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against YogaWorks, Inc. ("YogaWorks" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:YOGA).

If you invested in YogaWorks stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/YOGA. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 59,6 M
EBIT 2018 -15,0 M
Net income 2018 -23,7 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,15x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,14x
Capitalization 8,70 M
Chart YOGAWORKS INC
Yogaworks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,67 $
Spread / Average Target 410%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rosanna McCollough President, CEO, COO & Director
Peter L. Garran Chairman
Vance Chang Chief Financial Officer
Michael Andrew Kumin Director
Michael J. Gerend Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOGAWORKS INC2.55%9
PLANET FITNESS INC4.14%5 452
BASIC-FIT-1.35%1 602
TOSHO CO LTD3.65%1 198
GYM GROUP PLC-8.06%442
POWER WIND HEALTH INDUSTRY INCORPORATED--.--%309
