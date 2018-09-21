Yokogawa Electric : Included in DJSI Asia Pacific Index

Yokogawa Electric Corporation has been selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index (DJSI Asia Pacific), one of the DJSI family of global stock indices that track stocks based on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. This is the seventh time that the Company has been selected for this index, and the second year in a row.

The DJSI indices were created by Dow Jones, a US financial news firm that publishes The Wall Street Journal, and RobecoSAM, a Swiss company that focuses on sustainability investing. These indices assess the business results of approximately 2,500 major companies around the world based on financial, environmental, and social criteria, and only those companies deemed to be making a significant contribution to the achievement of a sustainable society are selected. Among the 600 major companies in the Asia Pacific region that were surveyed for DJSI Asia Pacific in 2018, a total of 150 companies were selected. Yokogawa is one of 75 Japanese companies to appear in the index this year.

Yokogawa will continue working to create a sustainable society by giving sustainability a strong emphasis in its business activities, which is in keeping with a corporate philosophy that states: 'As a company, our goal is to contribute to society through broad-ranging activities in the areas of measurement, control, and information. Individually, we aim to combine good citizenship with the courage to innovate.'