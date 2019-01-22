Log in
Yokogawa Electric : Joins Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index

01/22/2019 | 11:01pm EST

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6841) announces that it has been included in the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index (Global 100). This is Yokogawa’s first time on the Global 100, one of the world's leading sustainability indices. Now in its 15th year, the 2019 Global 100 was disclosed in Davos on January 22nd by Corporate Knights, a Canadian media and research company focused on clean capitalism, to coincide with the World Economic Forum.

To determine the 2019 ranking, Corporate Knights undertook a rigorous analysis of more than 7,500 companies with US$1B+ in revenues against global industry peers on a suite of up to 21 quantitative key performance indicators, weighted to reflect each industry’s impact profile. Yokogawa was ranked in the top 25% in both the clean revenues* and innovation capacity categories.

In its core industrial automation and control business, Yokogawa works with customers in the energy, chemical, iron and steel, water, and other industries to improve production efficiency and stability, reduce CO2 emissions and resource use, and ensure workplace safety. In 2018, the company established its life innovation business headquarters to deliver new solutions for the food and pharmaceutical industries and contribute toward a healthy and abundant society.

“As our three goals for sustainability, Yokogawa is working to achieve net-zero emissions, make the transition to a circular economy, and ensure well-being, and we have put in place key performance indicators for each goal for 2020 and 2030,” explained Yokogawa President and CEO, Takashi Nishijima. “Inclusion in the 2019 Global 100 Index is recognition that our core businesses are already making a solid contribution toward a sustainable society, and we will continue to accelerate our initiatives.”

* Clean revenue: Percentage of total revenue derived from products and services that are categorized as “clean” according to the Corporate Knights open-source clean revenue taxonomy, which is informed by synthesis of the following and other sources and best practices:

  • Green Goods and Services (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)
  • Environmental and clean Technology Products Economic Account (Statistics Canada)
  • Climate Bonds Taxonomy (Climate Bonds Initiative)

For more information
Yokogawa’s approach to sustainability: https://www.yokogawa.com/about/sustainability/policy/
External ratings and recognition: https://www.yokogawa.com/about/sustainability/policy/award/

About Yokogawa
Founded in 1915, Yokogawa engages in broad-ranging activities in the areas of measurement, control, and information. The industrial automation business provides vital products, services, and solutions to a diverse range of process industries including oil, chemicals, natural gas, power, iron and steel, and pulp and paper. With the life innovation business, the company aims to radically improve productivity across the pharmaceutical and food industry value chains. The test & measurement, aviation, and other businesses continue to provide essential instruments and equipment with industry-leading precision and reliability. Yokogawa co-innovates with its customers through a global network of 113 companies spanning 61 countries, generating US$3.8 billion in sales in FY2017. For more information, please visit www.yokogawa.com.

The names of corporations, organizations, products, services and logos herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Yokogawa Electric Corporation or their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2019
