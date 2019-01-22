Yokogawa Electric : Joins Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6841) announces that it has been
included in the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the
World Index (Global 100). This is Yokogawa’s first time on the Global
100, one of the world's leading sustainability indices. Now in its 15th
year, the 2019 Global 100 was disclosed in Davos on January 22nd
by Corporate Knights, a Canadian media and research company focused on
clean capitalism, to coincide with the World Economic Forum.
To determine the 2019 ranking, Corporate Knights undertook a rigorous
analysis of more than 7,500 companies with US$1B+ in revenues against
global industry peers on a suite of up to 21 quantitative key
performance indicators, weighted to reflect each industry’s impact
profile. Yokogawa was ranked in the top 25% in both the clean revenues*
and innovation capacity categories.
In its core industrial automation and control business, Yokogawa works
with customers in the energy, chemical, iron and steel, water, and other
industries to improve production efficiency and stability, reduce CO2
emissions and resource use, and ensure workplace safety. In 2018, the
company established its life innovation business headquarters to deliver
new solutions for the food and pharmaceutical industries and contribute
toward a healthy and abundant society.
“As our three goals for sustainability, Yokogawa is working to achieve
net-zero emissions, make the transition to a circular economy, and
ensure well-being, and we have put in place key performance indicators
for each goal for 2020 and 2030,” explained Yokogawa President and CEO,
Takashi Nishijima. “Inclusion in the 2019 Global 100 Index is
recognition that our core businesses are already making a solid
contribution toward a sustainable society, and we will continue to
accelerate our initiatives.”
* Clean revenue: Percentage of total revenue derived from products and
services that are categorized as “clean” according to the Corporate
Knights open-source clean revenue taxonomy, which is informed by
synthesis of the following and other sources and best practices:
-
Green Goods and Services (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)
-
Environmental and clean Technology Products Economic Account
(Statistics Canada)
-
Climate Bonds Taxonomy (Climate Bonds Initiative)
For more information
Yokogawa’s approach to sustainability: https://www.yokogawa.com/about/sustainability/policy/
External
ratings and recognition: https://www.yokogawa.com/about/sustainability/policy/award/
