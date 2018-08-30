Yokogawa Electric : Test & Measurement Releases Optical Sensor Head for the AQ2200 - A new model for measuring light in the short-wavelength region

Tokyo, Japan-August 30, 2018

Yokogawa Test & Measurement Releases Optical Sensor Head for the AQ2200

-A new model for measuring light in the short-wavelength region-

Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation announces that it has developed the AQ2200-242 optical sensor head for the AQ2200 series multi-application test system, and will be releasing this new product to the market on August 31. With its ability to measure the optical power of light in the short-wavelength region with high stability and accuracy, the AQ2200-242 is ideal for the production line testing and inspection of optical transceivers, optical fiber, and other components of optical communication networks that are intended for use in short-haul networks. In addition to the AQ2200-242, Yokogawa also provides the AQ2200-232 optical sensor head, which was released in January 2018.

Development Background

Driven by the ever-growing use of smartphones and the Internet, cloud-based services, and technologies such as digital terrestrial broadcasting that require the transmission of huge amounts of data at high speeds, there is an increasing demand for the optical transceivers that are built into the optical transmission devices used by communication networks. To improve the efficiency of optical transceiver testing and inspection, workers on the production lines are provided with optical sensors that are capable of performing high-speed spatial light measurements of items such as the I-L characteristic (driving current versus optical power). With the rising use in data centers of short-haul optical networks, which both cost less to implement and can move data at very high speeds, there is a need for sensors that are capable of measuring light in the short-wavelength region.

To satisfy this need for the stable and accurate measurement of optical power in the short-wavelength region, Yokogawa has developed the AQ2200-242 optical sensor head.

Product Features

1. Industry-leading accuracy

With its simple optical system and isothermally-controlled photosensitive element, the AQ2200-242 is less affected by changes in environmental conditions and achieves an uncertainty of ±2.5% in power measurement, which is among the best in the industry*. The AQ2200-242 can be used as a standard for the calibration of light power.

*Based on an August 2018 Yokogawa market survey

2. Ideal for production line testing and inspection of short-wavelength optical transceivers

The AQ2200-242 is able to calibrate the optical power of light with wavelengths of 400 to 1100 nm and is equipped with a photosensitive element that measures 5.8 mm × 5.8 mm. The sensor head can be easily moved into position for the testing and inspection of short-wavelength optical transceivers on production lines.

Major Markets

- Producers of optical communication products such as optical transmission systems and transceivers

- Companies and other organizations that calibrate optical measuring instruments

Applications

- Manufacturing testing and inspection, and research and development of optical communication products such as optical transmission systems and optical transceivers

- Optical power calibration of optical measuring instruments

About the AQ2200 multi-application test system

To evaluate optical characteristics when developing and manufacturing optical transmission systems, several components are needed: light sources, optical switches for changing the path of optical signals, variable optical attenuators, and optical power meters. The AQ2200 multi-application test system accommodates a variety of plug-in modules that perform all of these functions. Users can combine these modules to configure a measurement system that meets their particular evaluation requirements.

About Yokogawa

Founded in 1915, Yokogawa engages in broad-ranging activities in the areas of measurement, control, and information. The industrial automation business provides vital products, services, and solutions to a diverse range of process industries including oil, chemicals, natural gas, power, iron and steel, and pulp and paper. With the life innovation business the company aims to radically improve productivity across the pharmaceutical and food industry value chains. The test & measurement, aviation, and other businesses continue to provide essential instruments and equipment with industry-leading precision and reliability. Yokogawa co-innovates with its customers through a global network of 113 companies spanning 61 countries, generating US$3.8 billion in sales in FY2017. For more information, please visit www.yokogawa.com

The names of corporations, organizations, and products herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.