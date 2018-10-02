Yokogawa Electric : Transfer of Subsidiary's Shares

1. Reason

Founded in October 1960, Yokogawa Denshikiki has been engaged in such businesses as the development, manufacture, and sale of marine navigation systems, aerospace engine ignition system components, and environmental measurement equipment.

Higaki Sangyo Kaisha is engaged in a variety of businesses including the sale of steel and other shipbuilding materials and the maintenance of shipyard machinery. Higaki Sangyo Kaisha values Yokogawa Denshikiki's strengths in such areas as marine navigation systems, aerospace engine ignition system components, and environmental measurement equipment, and has been striving to diversity its business and accelerate research and development. Yokogawa, on the other hand, has been looking for ways to ensure sustainable growth for Yokogawa Denshikiki by making use of its proprietary technologies and customer base. Given the shared interest that the Yokogawa Group and Higaki Sangyo Kaisha have in developing their respective businesses, the Company has decided to transfer all of Yokogawa Denshikiki's shares to Higaki Sangyo Kaisha.