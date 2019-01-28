Yokogawa Electric : Wins a Control System Order for the Provisur Seawater Desalination Project in Peru

–Ensuring a stable supply of water and protecting the environment in
South America–
Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6841) announces that the Peru
branch of Yokogawa América do Sul (a Yokogawa Electric Corporation
subsidiary) has received a control system order from Técnicas de
Desalinización de Aguas, S.A. (Tedagua)*1 for a water
desalination plant and associated facilities that it is building for
Servicio de Agua Potable y Alcantarillado de Lima S.A. (SEDAPAL) in the
Santa Maria district of Lima, the capital of Peru.
Provisur Seawater Desalination Plant architectural drawing (Graphic: Business Wire)
With the Provisur seawater desalination project, Peru’s first reverse
osmosis*2 desalination plant is being constructed to supply
35,000 m3 of potable water per day to the 100,000 residents
of the Santa Maria district. Water distribution and sewer pipelines
(total length: 260 km), a sewage treatment plant (daily capacity: 15,500
m3), and an undersea pipeline (780 m) for the discharge of
treated water are also being built. Part of the treated water will be
used for watering plants in the local area. Expectations are high for
this project because Lima and other coastal areas in Peru have a desert
climate that gets very little rain throughout the year.
Yokogawa will deliver the CENTUMTM VP integrated production
control system, STARDOMTM FCN-500 network-based control
system, and other solutions for monitoring and controlling the project’s
desalination plant, sewage treatment plant, water distribution
pipelines, sewer pipelines, and undersea pipeline. Both CENTUM VP and
STARDOM FCN-500 are solutions in Yokogawa’s OpreXTM Control
and Safety System family. The Peru branch of Yokogawa América do Sul
will have overall responsibility for executing the systems side of this
project, including engineering and commissioning. Delivery is scheduled
for April and the plant is to start operation in June 2019.
To “ensure availability and sustainable management of water and
sanitation for all” is one of the 17 sustainable development goals
(SDGs) for the year 2030 that were adopted by the United Nations
Sustainable Development Summit. There are urgent needs around the world
to achieve high availability for water supply and water treatment
systems. Yokogawa will leverage its know-how and solid track record in
executing water supply and water treatment projects in Japan and
desalination projects outside Japan to provide solutions that will
ensure a stable supply of water and protect the environment in South
America and other regions.
*1: A major engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company
specializing in desalination plants. They are a group company of ACS, a
major construction company in Spain.
*2: A method by which seawater
is passed through a special membrane to remove salinity and produce
fresh water
About Yokogawa
Founded in 1915, Yokogawa engages in broad-ranging activities in the
areas of measurement, control, and information. The industrial
automation business provides vital products, services, and solutions to
a diverse range of process industries including oil, chemicals, natural
gas, power, iron and steel, and pulp and paper. With the life innovation
business the company aims to radically improve productivity across the
pharmaceutical and food industry value chains. The test & measurement,
aviation, and other businesses continue to provide essential instruments
and equipment with industry-leading precision and reliability. Yokogawa
co-innovates with its customers through a global network of 113
companies spanning 61 countries, generating US$3.8 billion in sales in
FY2017. For more information, please visit www.yokogawa.com
