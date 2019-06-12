Yokogawa Electric : to Start Offering ERP Solutions to Industrial Customers in Southeast Asia

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6841) announces it is establishing new business units at its Singapore regional headquarters and Thailand subsidiary that will be dedicated to the marketing, sales, and engineering of best-in-class enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to process and manufacturing industry customers in Southeast Asia. The new business will leverage Yokogawa’s expertise and resources in this field in Japan, and will officially commence on July 1st.

Yokogawa has over 40 years’ experience in delivering its industrial automation (IA) control systems, field instruments, and solutions that improve operating efficiency and safety to customers throughout Southeast Asia. During that time, the region has grown into a globally competitive processing and manufacturing powerhouse, and it is estimated that Japanese listed corporations alone now have around 2,500 major manufacturing facilities in Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries. In recent years, industrial manufacturers have been looking to take advantage of advances in information technology (IT) to better manage and leverage data across their organization and thereby enable better visibility into operations, more efficient production, and faster decision making.

Yokogawa’s new operation will directly draw upon the company’s deep experience in this field in Japan, where it has been providing to industrial customers the necessary enterprise-level IT solutions alongside its highly-trusted plant automation and control technology. With the addition of ERP solutions to its portfolio in Southeast Asia, Yokogawa will be able to provide its industrial customers in the region a full range of control and enterprise solutions, from sensors on the plant floor to business planning support for top management.

From July 2019, the new business units will start offering consultation and implementation for the following solutions:

Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations - a cloud-based ERP solution from Microsoft with high usability

mcframe – an ERP package from Toyo Business Engineering optimized for use as a production management system

FLEXSCHE – a powerful production scheduler developed by FLEXSCHE Corporation that supports production planners

eServ – Yokogawa’s original cloud-based maintenance management system.

Each solution is highly flexible, and can be adapted to customers’ specific needs in a wide variety of industries, from chemicals, oil & gas, and energy through to food, pharmaceuticals, and automobile manufacturing.

Toshinari Miyamoto, president and CEO of Yokogawa’s Singapore-based regional headquarters, Yokogawa Engineering Asia, commented on the expectations for the new business units. “Industrial customers in Southeast Asia are facing increasing pressure to optimize their plant and business operations in line with the global standards of their organizations. The IT solution implementation resources and expertise we are bringing to the region from our operations in Japan will enable Yokogawa to become a truly strategic partner for our customers as they transform their operations and management.”

About Yokogawa

Founded in 1915, Yokogawa engages in broad-ranging activities in the areas of measurement, control, and information. The industrial automation business provides vital products, services, and solutions to a diverse range of process industries including oil, chemicals, natural gas, power, iron and steel, and pulp and paper. With the life innovation business, the company aims to radically improve productivity across the pharmaceutical and food industry value chains. The test & measurement, aviation, and other businesses continue to provide essential instruments and equipment with industry-leading precision and reliability. Yokogawa co-innovates with its customers through a global network of 113 companies spanning 60 countries, generating US$3.6 billion in sales in FY2018. For more information, please visit www.yokogawa.com.

The names of corporations, organizations, products, services and logos herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Yokogawa Electric Corporation or their respective holders. Microsoft and Dynamics are Microsoft Corporation's registered trademark or trademark in the USA and other countries.

