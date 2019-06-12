Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Yokogawa Electric Corporation    6841   JP3955000009

YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6841)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Yokogawa Electric : to Start Offering ERP Solutions to Industrial Customers in Southeast Asia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 10:00pm EDT

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6841) announces it is establishing new business units at its Singapore regional headquarters and Thailand subsidiary that will be dedicated to the marketing, sales, and engineering of best-in-class enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to process and manufacturing industry customers in Southeast Asia. The new business will leverage Yokogawa’s expertise and resources in this field in Japan, and will officially commence on July 1st.

Yokogawa has over 40 years’ experience in delivering its industrial automation (IA) control systems, field instruments, and solutions that improve operating efficiency and safety to customers throughout Southeast Asia. During that time, the region has grown into a globally competitive processing and manufacturing powerhouse, and it is estimated that Japanese listed corporations alone now have around 2,500 major manufacturing facilities in Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries. In recent years, industrial manufacturers have been looking to take advantage of advances in information technology (IT) to better manage and leverage data across their organization and thereby enable better visibility into operations, more efficient production, and faster decision making.

Yokogawa’s new operation will directly draw upon the company’s deep experience in this field in Japan, where it has been providing to industrial customers the necessary enterprise-level IT solutions alongside its highly-trusted plant automation and control technology. With the addition of ERP solutions to its portfolio in Southeast Asia, Yokogawa will be able to provide its industrial customers in the region a full range of control and enterprise solutions, from sensors on the plant floor to business planning support for top management.

From July 2019, the new business units will start offering consultation and implementation for the following solutions:

  • Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations - a cloud-based ERP solution from Microsoft with high usability
  • mcframe – an ERP package from Toyo Business Engineering optimized for use as a production management system
  • FLEXSCHE – a powerful production scheduler developed by FLEXSCHE Corporation that supports production planners
  • eServ – Yokogawa’s original cloud-based maintenance management system.

Each solution is highly flexible, and can be adapted to customers’ specific needs in a wide variety of industries, from chemicals, oil & gas, and energy through to food, pharmaceuticals, and automobile manufacturing.

Toshinari Miyamoto, president and CEO of Yokogawa’s Singapore-based regional headquarters, Yokogawa Engineering Asia, commented on the expectations for the new business units. “Industrial customers in Southeast Asia are facing increasing pressure to optimize their plant and business operations in line with the global standards of their organizations. The IT solution implementation resources and expertise we are bringing to the region from our operations in Japan will enable Yokogawa to become a truly strategic partner for our customers as they transform their operations and management.”

About Yokogawa
Founded in 1915, Yokogawa engages in broad-ranging activities in the areas of measurement, control, and information. The industrial automation business provides vital products, services, and solutions to a diverse range of process industries including oil, chemicals, natural gas, power, iron and steel, and pulp and paper. With the life innovation business, the company aims to radically improve productivity across the pharmaceutical and food industry value chains. The test & measurement, aviation, and other businesses continue to provide essential instruments and equipment with industry-leading precision and reliability. Yokogawa co-innovates with its customers through a global network of 113 companies spanning 60 countries, generating US$3.6 billion in sales in FY2018. For more information, please visit www.yokogawa.com.

The names of corporations, organizations, products, services and logos herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Yokogawa Electric Corporation or their respective holders. Microsoft and Dynamics are Microsoft Corporation's registered trademark or trademark in the USA and other countries.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORAT
10:00pYOKOGAWA ELECTRIC : to Start Offering ERP Solutions to Industrial Customers in S..
BU
06/09YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC : Takes Strategic Stake in Finnish Company Sensire Ltd.
AQ
06/06YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC : Takes Strategic Stake in Finnish Company Sensire Ltd. to Pur..
BU
05/27FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES : Strengthens Investment in OT Security
AQ
05/08YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION : Annual results
CO
05/08YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION : Slide show results
CO
04/25YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC : Electricity Minister receives Yokogawa delegation
AQ
04/18YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC : Releases FAST/TOOLS R10.04 Real-time Operations Management a..
AQ
04/10YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC : UK appoints new managing director
AQ
03/29Density Meter Market 2018-2025 Analysis by Top Key Players - Emerson, Yokogaw..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 426 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 30 012 M
Finance 2020 74 066 M
Yield 2020 1,73%
P/E ratio 2020 18,71
P/E ratio 2021 17,08
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Capitalization 568 B
Chart YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Yokogawa Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2 414  JPY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takashi Nishijima President, CEO & Representative Director
Shuzo Kaihori Chairman
Junichi Anabuki Director, Managing Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Hiroshi Suzuki Managing Executive Officer & GM-Information System
Hitoshi Nara Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION15.13%5 064
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES37.84%36 075
FANUC CORP20.34%33 764
ATLAS COPCO32.02%32 588
INGERSOLL-RAND35.19%29 115
FORTIVE CORPORATION17.00%25 387
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About