Yokogawa Electric : to Start Offering ERP Solutions to Industrial Customers in Southeast Asia

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6841) announces it is establishing
new business units at its Singapore regional headquarters and Thailand
subsidiary that will be dedicated to the marketing, sales, and
engineering of best-in-class enterprise resource planning (ERP)
solutions to process and manufacturing industry customers in Southeast
Asia. The new business will leverage Yokogawa’s expertise and resources
in this field in Japan, and will officially commence on July 1st.
Yokogawa has over 40 years’ experience in delivering its industrial
automation (IA) control systems, field instruments, and solutions that
improve operating efficiency and safety to customers throughout
Southeast Asia. During that time, the region has grown into a globally
competitive processing and manufacturing powerhouse, and it is estimated
that Japanese listed corporations alone now have around 2,500 major
manufacturing facilities in Association of Southeast Asian Nations
(ASEAN) countries. In recent years, industrial manufacturers have been
looking to take advantage of advances in information technology (IT) to
better manage and leverage data across their organization and thereby
enable better visibility into operations, more efficient production, and
faster decision making.
Yokogawa’s new operation will directly draw upon the company’s deep
experience in this field in Japan, where it has been providing to
industrial customers the necessary enterprise-level IT solutions
alongside its highly-trusted plant automation and control technology.
With the addition of ERP solutions to its portfolio in Southeast Asia,
Yokogawa will be able to provide its industrial customers in the region
a full range of control and enterprise solutions, from sensors on the
plant floor to business planning support for top management.
From July 2019, the new business units will start offering consultation
and implementation for the following solutions:
-
Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations - a cloud-based ERP solution
from Microsoft with high usability
-
mcframe – an ERP package from Toyo Business Engineering optimized for
use as a production management system
-
FLEXSCHE – a powerful production scheduler developed by FLEXSCHE
Corporation that supports production planners
-
eServ – Yokogawa’s original cloud-based maintenance management system.
Each solution is highly flexible, and can be adapted to customers’
specific needs in a wide variety of industries, from chemicals, oil &
gas, and energy through to food, pharmaceuticals, and automobile
manufacturing.
Toshinari Miyamoto, president and CEO of Yokogawa’s Singapore-based
regional headquarters, Yokogawa Engineering Asia, commented on the
expectations for the new business units. “Industrial customers in
Southeast Asia are facing increasing pressure to optimize their plant
and business operations in line with the global standards of their
organizations. The IT solution implementation resources and expertise we
are bringing to the region from our operations in Japan will enable
Yokogawa to become a truly strategic partner for our customers as they
transform their operations and management.”
About Yokogawa
Founded in 1915, Yokogawa engages in
broad-ranging activities in the areas of measurement, control, and
information. The industrial automation business provides vital products,
services, and solutions to a diverse range of process industries
including oil, chemicals, natural gas, power, iron and steel, and pulp
and paper. With the life innovation business, the company aims to
radically improve productivity across the pharmaceutical and food
industry value chains. The test & measurement, aviation, and other
businesses continue to provide essential instruments and equipment with
industry-leading precision and reliability. Yokogawa co-innovates with
its customers through a global network of 113 companies spanning 60
countries, generating US$3.6 billion in sales in FY2018. For more
information, please visit www.yokogawa.com.
The names of corporations, organizations, products, services and logos
herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Yokogawa
Electric Corporation or their respective holders. Microsoft and Dynamics
are Microsoft Corporation's registered trademark or trademark in the USA
and other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005042/en/