Yoma Strategic : Annual General Meeting 0 07/08/2019 | 08:28pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD. (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) (Company Registration No. 196200185E) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Annual General Meeting of YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD. (the "Company") will be held at Vanda Ballroom, Level Five, Marina Mandarin Singapore, 6 Raffles Boulevard Marina Square, Singapore 039594 on 24 July 2019 at 10 a.m. to transact the following business:- A. ORDINARY BUSINESS To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions as Ordinary Resolutions, with or without any modifications: 1. To receive and adopt the Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2019 together with the Independent Auditor's Report thereon. (Resolution 1) 2. To approve the payment of Directors' fees of up to S$380,000 payable by the Company for the financial year ending 31 March 2020. (Resolution 2) 3. To re-elect Mr. Pun Chi Tung Melvyn as a Director of the Company, who is retiring pursuant to Rule 720(5) of the Listing Manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Listing Manual") and who, being eligible, will offer himself for re-election. (See Explanatory Note 1) (Resolution 3) 4. To re-elect Dato Timothy Ong Teck Mong as a Director of the Company, who is retiring pursuant to Regulation 104 of the Constitution of the Company and who, being eligible, will offer himself for re-election. (See Explanatory Note 2) (Resolution 4) 5. To re-appoint Nexia TS Public Accounting Corporation as Independent Auditor of the Company for the financial year ending 31 March 2020 and to authorise the Directors of the Company to fix their remuneration. (Resolution 5) B. SPECIAL BUSINESS To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following Ordinary Resolutions, with or without any modifications: 6. That pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act (Cap. 50) and the rules, guidelines and measures issued by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"), the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised and empowered to issue: shares in the capital of the Company (" shares "); or convertible securities; or additional convertible securities issued pursuant to adjustments; or shares arising from the conversion of the securities in (ii) and (iii) above, (whether by way of rights, bonus or otherwise or in pursuance of any offer, agreement or option made or granted by the Directors during the continuance of this authority or thereafter) at any time and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes and to such persons as the Directors may in their absolute discretion deem fit (notwithstanding the authority conferred by this Resolution may have ceased to be in force), provided that: the aggregate number of shares to be issued pursuant to this Resolution (including shares to be issued in pursuance of convertible securities made or granted pursuant to this Resolution) does not exceed fifty per cent (50%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (2) below) (" Issued Shares "), provided that the aggregate number of shares to be issued other than on a pro-rata basis to shareholders of the Company (including shares to be issued in pursuance of convertible securities made or granted pursuant to this Resolution) does not exceed twenty per cent (20%) of the total number of Issued Shares; (subject to such manner of calculation as may be prescribed by the SGX-ST) for the purpose of determining the aggregate number of shares that may be issued under sub-paragraph (1) above, the percentage of Issued Shares shall be based on the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company at the time this Resolution is passed, after adjusting for: new shares arising from the conversion or exercise of any convertible securities; (where applicable) new shares arising from exercising share options or vesting of share awards outstanding or subsisting at the time of the passing of this Resolution, provided the options or awards were granted in compliance with the Listing Manual; and any subsequent bonus issue, consolidation or subdivision of shares; in exercising the authority conferred by this Resolution, the Company shall comply with the rules, guidelines and measures issued by the SGX-ST for the time being in force (unless such compliance has been waived by the SGX-ST) and the Constitution for the time being of the Company; and (unless revoked or varied by the Company in a general meeting), the authority conferred by this Resolution shall continue in force until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or the date by which the next Annual General Meeting of the Company is required by law to be held, whichever is the earlier. (See Explanatory Note 3) (Resolution 6) 7. That pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act (Cap. 50), the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to offer and grant options in accordance with the provisions of the Yoma Strategic Holdings Employee Share Option Scheme 2012 (the "YSH ESOS 2012") and to issue and allot from time to time such number of shares in the capital of the Company as may be required to be issued pursuant to the exercise of the options under the YSH ESOS 2012, notwithstanding that the approval has ceased to be in force if the shares are issued pursuant to the exercise of an option granted while the approval to offer and grant the option was in force, provided that the aggregate number of new shares to be issued pursuant to YSH ESOS 2012 when aggregated with the aggregate number of shares which may be awarded under the Yoma Performance Share Plan ("Yoma PSP") shall not exceed ten per cent (10%) of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) from time to time. (See Explanatory Note 4) (Resolution 7) 8. That pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act (Cap. 50), the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to issue and allot from time to time such number of shares as may be required to issued pursuant to the vesting of awards under the Yoma PSP ("Awards") provided that the aggregate number of shares to be allotted and issued pursuant to the Yoma PSP and other share based schemes (including the YSH ESOS 2012) of the Company shall not exceed ten per cent (10%) of issued ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) from time to time. (See Explanatory Note 4) (Resolution 8) 9. That: for the purposes of Sections 76C and 76E of the Companies Act, Cap. 50 (the " Act "), the exercise by the Directors of all the powers of the Company to purchase or otherwise acquire from time to time issued ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the " Shares "), not exceeding in aggregate the Prescribed Limit (as hereinafter defined), at such price or prices as may be determined by the directors from time to time up to the Maximum Price (as hereinafter defined), whether by way of:- on-market purchases (" On Market Purchase ") on the Singapore Securities Trading Limited (the " SGX-ST "); and/or off-market purchases pursuant to an equal access scheme in accordance with Section 76C of the Act (" Off-Market Purchase ") effected in accordance with any equal access scheme(s) as may be determined or formulated by the Directors as they may consider fit, which scheme(s) shall satisfy all the conditions prescribed by the Act, and otherwise in accordance with all other laws and regulations and rules of the SGX-ST as may for the time being be applicable, be and is hereby authorised and approved generally and unconditionally (the "Share Purchase Mandate"); unless varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting, the authority conferred on the Directors pursuant to the Share Purchase Mandate may be exercised by the Directors at any time and from time to time during the period commencing from the date of the passing of this Ordinary Resolution, and expiring on the earlier of:- the date on which the next annual general meeting of the Company is held; or the date by which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by law to be held; or the date on which the purchases of Shares by the Company pursuant to the Share Purchase Mandate are carried out to the full extent mandated; in this Resolution:-

" Prescribed Limit " means ten per cent (10%) of the total number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) as at the date of the passing of this Resolution, unless the Company has effected a reduction of the share capital of the Company in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, at any time during the Relevant Period, in which event the total number of issued Shares shall be taken to be the total number of issued Shares as altered (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings). Any Shares which are held as treasury shares and subsidiary holdings will be disregarded for the purpose of computing the ten per cent (10%) limit;

" Relevant Period " means the period commencing from the date on which the last annual general meeting was held and expiring on the date the next annual general meeting is held or required by law to be held, whichever is the earlier, after the date of this Resolution; and

" Maximum Price " in relation to a Share to be purchased or acquired, means an amount (excluding brokerage, commission, applicable goods and services tax and other related expenses) to be paid for the Shares will be determined by the Directors. The purchase price to be paid for the Shares as determined by the Directors must not exceed, for both an On-Market Purchase and an Off-Market Purchase pursuant to an equal access scheme, 105% of the Average Closing Price of the Shares, excluding related expenses of the purchase or acquisition;

where:-

" Average Closing Price " means the average of the closing market prices of a Share over the last five (5) Market Days (" Market Day ") being a day on which the SGX-ST is open for securities trading), on which transactions in the Shares were recorded, before the day on which the Market Purchase was made or, as the case may be, before the date of making an announcement by the Company of an offer for an Off-Market Purchase, and deemed to be adjusted for any corporate action that occurs after the relevant five (5) Market Days; and the Directors of the Company and/or any of them be and are hereby authorised to complete and do all such acts and things as they and/or he may consider necessary, desirable, expedient, incidental or in the interests of the Company to give effect to the transactions contemplated and/or authorised by this Resolution." (See Explanatory Note 5) (Resolution 9) 10. That for the purposes of Chapter 9 of the Listing Manual: approval be and is hereby given for the Company and its subsidiary companies (the " Group ") or any of them to enter into any of the transactions falling within the categories of Interested Person Transactions, particulars of which are set out in the Company's addendum to shareholders dated 9 July 2019 (the " Addendum "), with any party who is of the class or classes of Interested Persons described in the Addendum, provided that such transactions are made on normal commercial terms in accordance with the review procedures for Interested Person Transactions as described in the Addendum

(the " Shareholders' Mandate "); the Shareholders' Mandate shall, unless revoked or varied by the Company in a general meeting, continue in force until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company, or the date by which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by law to be held, whichever is earlier; the Audit Committee of the Company be and is hereby authorised to take such action as it deems proper in respect of procedures and/or to modify or implement such procedures as may be necessary to take into consideration any amendment to Chapter 9 of the Listing Manual which may be prescribed by the SGX-ST from time to time; and the Directors be and are hereby authorised to do all such acts and things (including, without limitation, executing all such documents as may be required) as they may consider necessary, desirable, expedient or in the interest of the Company to give effect to the Shareholders' Mandate and/or this Resolution. (See Explanatory Note 6) (Resolution 10) To transact such other business which can be transacted at the annual general meeting of the Company. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Loo Hwee Fang Lun Chee Leong Joint Company Secretaries Singapore 9 July 2019 EXPLANATORY NOTES:- Mr. Pun Chi Tung Melvyn, the Chief Executive Officer, when re-elected, will be considered an Executive Director. Dato Timothy Ong Teck Mong, when re-elected, will be considered a Non-Executive Independent Director. He will remain as a member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee and the Nominating and Governance Committee. Ordinary Resolution 6 proposed above, if passed, will empower the Directors, from the date of the above Annual General Meeting until the next annual general meeting, to issue shares in the capital of the Company and to make or grant convertible securities, and to issue shares in pursuance of such convertible securities, without seeking any further approval from shareholders in a general meeting, up to a number not exceeding fifty per cent (50%) of the total number of Issued Shares of which up to twenty per cent (20%) of the total number of Issued Shares may be issued other than on a pro rata basis to shareholders. Ordinary Resolutions 7 and 8 proposed above, if passed, will authorise the Directors to (a) offer and grant options and to issue and allot shares pursuant to the exercise of options under the YSH ESOS 2012; and (b) grant awards under the Yoma PSP and issue and allot shares pursuant to the release of such awards provided that the aggregate number of the shares to be issued when aggregated with the existing shares delivered and/or to be delivered pursuant to YSH ESOS 2012 and Yoma PSP shall not exceed ten per cent (10%) of the issued shares of the Company (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) from time to time.

" subsidiary holdings " has the meaning ascribed to it in the Listing Manual. Ordinary Resolution 9 proposed above, if passed, will authorise the Directors to purchase or otherwise acquire Shares on the terms and subject to the conditions of the resolution. The rationale for, the authority and limitation on, the sources of funds to be used for the purchase or acquisition including the amount of financing and the financial effects of the purchase or acquisition of Shares by the Company pursuant to the Share Purchase Mandate on the audited consolidated financial statements of the Group for the financial year ended 31 March 2019 are set out in greater detail in the Addendum enclosed together with the Annual Report. Ordinary Resolution 10 proposed above, if passed, will renew the existing Shareholders' Mandate that was approved by shareholders on 24 July 2018. If passed, the Shareholders' Mandate will allow the Group to enter into Interested Person Transactions with those classes of Interested Persons as described in the Addendum and will empower the Directors to do all acts necessary to give effect to the Shareholders' Mandate. Proxies: 1. (a) A member who is not a relevant intermediary is entitled to appoint not more than two proxies to attend, speak and vote at the Annual General Meeting. Where such member's form of proxy appoints more than one proxy, the proportion of the shareholding concerned to be represented by each proxy shall be specified in the form of proxy. A member who is relevant intermediary is entitled to appoint more than two proxies to attend, speak and vote at the Annual General Meeting, but each proxy must be appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different share or shares held by such member. Where such member's form of proxy appoints more than two proxies, the number of shares in relation to which each proxy has been appointed shall be specified in the form of proxy. "relevant intermediary" has the meaning ascribed to it in Section 181 of the Companies Act (Cap.50). A proxy need not be a member of the Company. This form of proxy must be deposited at the Company's registered office at 78 Shenton Way, #32-00, Singapore 079120, not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time set for the Annual General Meeting.

PERSONAL DATA PRIVACY: By submitting an instrument appointing a proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to attend, speak and vote at the Annual General Meeting and/or any adjournment thereof, a member of the Company (i) consents to the collection, use and disclosure of the member's personal data by the Company (or its agents or service providers) for the purpose of the processing, administration and analysis by the Company (or its agents or service providers) of proxies and representatives appointed for the Annual General Meeting (including any adjournment thereof) and the preparation and compilation of the attendance lists, minutes and other documents relating to the Annual General Meeting (including any adjournment thereof), and in order for the Company (or its agents or service providers) to comply with any applicable laws, listing rules, regulations and/or guidelines (collectively, the "Purposes"), (ii) warrants that where the member discloses the personal data of the member's proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to the Company (or its agents or service providers), the member has obtained the prior consent of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the collection, use and disclosure by the Company (or its agents or service providers) of the personal data of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the Purposes, and (iii) agrees that the member will indemnify the Company in respect of any penalties, liabilities, claims, demands, losses and damages as a result of the member's breach of warranty. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 00:27:02 UTC 0 Latest news on YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LT 08:28p YOMA STRATEGIC : Annual General Meeting PU 05/28 YOMA STRATEGIC : Notification Of Results Release PU 04/30 PRESS RELEASE : Yoma Fleet To Expand Vehicle Leasing Business With Tokyo Century.. PU 04/22 YOMA STRATEGIC : Change In Functional Currency And Presentation Currency PU 04/21 PRESS RELEASE : Yoma Fleet To Expand Vehicle Leasing Business With Tokyo Century.. PU 04/03 YOMA STRATEGIC : City Loft apartment sales gallery opened to the public AQ 03/18 YOMA STRATEGIC : Completion Of The Acquisition Of Interests In Yankin Kyay Oh Gr.. PU 03/04 YOMA STRATEGIC : Prime pretzels baking as Auntie Anne's opens in heart of Yangon AQ 03/01 YOMA STRATEGIC : and Kokubu to enter joint venture with KOSPA AQ 02/13 YOMA STRATEGIC : to buy majority stake in Myanmar restaurant chain Yankin Kyay O.. AQ