Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd.

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.

(Z59)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Yoma Strategic: Ant Financial to Invest US$73.5 Million in Mobile Financial Services Provider Wave Money

05/17/2020 | 05:52pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

SINGAPORE--Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. said that Ant Financial Services Group will invest $73.5 million in Myanmar-based mobile financial services provider Wave Money.

Ant Financial, the operator of Alipay, will become a substantial minority stakeholder, Yoma Strategic said Monday.

Wave Money is currently a joint venture between Yoma and Norway's Telenor ASA.

Since its launch in 2018, more than 21 million people have used Wave Money's platform for remittances, utility payments, airtime top-ups and digital payments, Yoma said.

As part of the partnership, Wave Money will leverage Ant's experience building mobile payment platforms to enhance its digital competence, capabilities, user experience and service offerings to better address the needs of users in Myanmar, Yoma said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 1.18% 203.68 Delayed Quote.-3.97%
TELENOR 2.63% 146.5 Delayed Quote.-6.95%
YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD. 4.06% 0.205 End-of-day quote.3.54%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 126 M
EBIT 2020 -7,75 M
Net income 2020 -22,3 M
Debt 2020 75,9 M
Yield 2020 0,73%
P/E ratio 2020 -20,5x
P/E ratio 2021 64,1x
EV / Sales2020 4,25x
EV / Sales2021 4,79x
Capitalization 457 M
Chart YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,50 SGD
Last Close Price 0,21 SGD
Spread / Highest target 146%
Spread / Average Target 145%
Spread / Lowest Target 144%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chi Tung Pun Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Serge Pun Executive Chairman
J. R. Ching Chief Financial Officer
Peng Ee Chan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Su-Yen Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.3.54%320
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.52%36 114
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-1.42%34 418
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.33%27 599
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-1.30%27 534
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.14%27 298
