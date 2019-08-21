Log in
YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD

(YOMA)
Yoma Strategic : Change In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s) - Capital Group

08/21/2019 | 05:43am EDT

DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER(S)/ UNITHOLDER(S)::CHANGE IN INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER(S) - CAPITAL GROUP

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.

Securities

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - SG1T74931364 - Z59

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)

Date &Time of Broadcast

21-Aug-2019 17:17:50

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Change in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s) - Capital Group

Announcement Reference

SG190821OTHR4FGX

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Melvyn Pun

Designation

Chief Executive Officer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Please see attached.

Additional Details

Person(s) giving notice

Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)

Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer

21/08/2019

Attachments

Yoma%20Strategic%20Holdings%20Form%203_20

if you are unable to view the above file, please click the link below.

_Yoma%20Strategic%20Holdings%20Form%203_2

Total size =149K MB

Disclaimer

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 09:42:01 UTC
