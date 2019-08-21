Yoma Strategic : Change In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s) - Capital Group

DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER(S)/ UNITHOLDER(S)::CHANGE IN INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER(S) - CAPITAL GROUP

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - SG1T74931364 - Z59

No

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)

21-Aug-2019 17:17:50

New

Change in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s) - Capital Group

SG190821OTHR4FGX

Melvyn Pun

Chief Executive Officer

Please see attached.

Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)

21/08/2019

