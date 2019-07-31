Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd    YOMA   SG1T74931364

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD

(YOMA)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yoma Strategic : Disclosure Of Change In Interest Of Director - Dato Timothy Ong Teck Mong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 06:05am EDT

DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER::DISCLOSURE OF CHANGE IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR - DATO TIMOTHY ONG TECK MONG

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.

Securities

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - SG1T74931364 - Z59

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer

Date &Time of Broadcast

31- Jul-2019 17:27:38

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Disclosure of Change in Interest of Director - Dato Timothy Ong Teck Mong

Announcement Reference

SG190731OTHRJ6CY

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Melvyn Pun

Designation

Chief Executive Officer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Please see attached.

Additional Details

Person(s) giving notice

Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)

Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer

29/07/2019

Attachments

Form%201%20- %20Dato%20Timothy%20Ong.pdf

if you are unable to view the above file, please click the link below.

_Form%201%20- %20Dato%20Timothy%20Ong.pdf

Total size =140K MB

Disclaimer

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 10:04:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LT
06:05aYOMA STRATEGIC : Disclosure Of Change In Interest Of Director - Dato Timothy Ong..
PU
07/16YOMA STRATEGIC : Notification Of Results Release
PU
07/15PERNOD RICARD : takes 34% stake in Seagram MM
AQ
07/12YOMA STRATEGIC : Changes In Associated Company - Kospa Limited
PU
07/08YOMA STRATEGIC : Annual General Meeting
PU
05/28YOMA STRATEGIC : Notification Of Results Release
PU
04/30PRESS RELEASE : Yoma Fleet To Expand Vehicle Leasing Business With Tokyo Century..
PU
04/22YOMA STRATEGIC : Change In Functional Currency And Presentation Currency
PU
04/21PRESS RELEASE : Yoma Fleet To Expand Vehicle Leasing Business With Tokyo Century..
PU
04/03YOMA STRATEGIC : City Loft apartment sales gallery opened to the public
AQ
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 147 M
EBIT 2020 48,2 M
Net income 2020 13,8 M
Debt 2020 378 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 45,0x
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
EV / Sales2020 7,21x
EV / Sales2021 3,65x
Capitalization 684 M
Chart YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,51  SGD
Last Close Price 0,36  SGD
Spread / Highest target 58,3%
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chi Tung Pun Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Serge Pun Executive Chairman
J. R. Ching Chief Financial Officer
Peng Ee Chan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Yam Pun Executive Director & Head-Real Estate
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD4.35%498
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED15.03%47 137
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.2.99%38 602
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-10.57%35 425
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED13.93%30 093
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD13.22%29 731
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group