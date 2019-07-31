Yoma Strategic : Disclosure Of Change In Interest Of Director - Dato Timothy Ong Teck Mong

DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER::DISCLOSURE OF CHANGE IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR - DATO TIMOTHY ONG TECK MONG
YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.
YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - SG1T74931364 - Z59
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
31- Jul-2019 17:27:38
New
Disclosure of Change in Interest of Director - Dato Timothy Ong Teck Mong
SG190731OTHRJ6CY
Melvyn Pun
Chief Executive Officer
Please see attached.
Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
29/07/2019
Form%201%20- %20Dato%20Timothy%20Ong.pdf
_Form%201%20- %20Dato%20Timothy%20Ong.pdf