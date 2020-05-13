Log in
YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.    Z59   SG1T74931364

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.

(Z59)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yoma Strategic : Half Yearly Results

05/13/2020 | 07:00pm EDT

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::HALF YEARLY RESULTS

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.

Securities

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - SG1T74931364 - Z59

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Financial Statements and Related Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

14-May-2020 06:34:36

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Half Yearly Results

Announcement Reference

SG200514OTHRVVQ8

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Melvyn Pun

Designation

Chief Executive Officer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Please refer to the attached documents.

Additional Details

For Financial Period Ended

31/03/2020

Attachments

Yoma2H2020ResultsAnnouncementFinal.pdf

Yoma2H2020ResultsAnalystSlides.pdf

Total size =1055K MB

Disclaimer

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 22:59:07 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 126 M
EBIT 2020 -7,75 M
Net income 2020 -22,3 M
Debt 2020 75,9 M
Yield 2020 0,71%
P/E ratio 2020 -21,0x
P/E ratio 2021 -105x
EV / Sales2020 4,33x
EV / Sales2021 3,22x
Capitalization 469 M
Chart YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,50  SGD
Last Close Price 0,21  SGD
Spread / Highest target 140%
Spread / Average Target 139%
Spread / Lowest Target 138%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chi Tung Pun Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Serge Pun Executive Chairman
J. R. Ching Chief Financial Officer
Peng Ee Chan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Su-Yen Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.2.44%331
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.56%37 124
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED0.39%35 903
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED1.48%28 290
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED0.80%27 953
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.84%27 531
