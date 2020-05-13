Yoma Strategic : Half Yearly Results

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::HALF YEARLY RESULTS
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.
Securities
YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - SG1T74931364 - Z59
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date &Time of Broadcast
14-May-2020 06:34:36
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Half Yearly Results
Announcement Reference
SG200514OTHRVVQ8
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Melvyn Pun
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to the attached documents.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended
31/03/2020
Attachments
Yoma2H2020ResultsAnnouncementFinal.pdf
Yoma2H2020ResultsAnalystSlides.pdf