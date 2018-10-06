Yoma Strategic : Incorporation Of Subsidiary - Blue Ridge Company Limited

INCORPORATION OF SUBSIDIARY

The Board of Directors of Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. (the "Company"), wishes to

announce that the Company had through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Yoma F&B Pte. Ltd., established the following wholly-owned subsidiary in Myanmar:-

Name of company : Place of incorporation : Republic Myanmar Issued and paid-up share capital : Blue Ridge Company Limited

oftheUnionofUS$25,000.00 comprising 25,000 ordinary shares of US$1.00 eachThe Company intends to use this entity for matters in connection with any new franchise business.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Melvyn Pun

Chief Executive Officer 6 October 2018

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.

Company Registration No. 196200185E

