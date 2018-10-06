Yoma Strategic : Incorporation Of Subsidiary - Blue Ridge Company Limited

INCORPORATION OF SUBSIDIARY
The Board of Directors of Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. (the "Company"), wishes to
announce that the Company had through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Yoma F&B Pte. Ltd., established the following wholly-owned subsidiary in Myanmar:-
|
Name of company
|
:
|
Place of incorporation
|
:
|
Republic
|
Myanmar
|
Issued and paid-up share capital
|
:
Blue Ridge Company Limited
oftheUnionofUS$25,000.00 comprising 25,000 ordinary shares of US$1.00 eachThe Company intends to use this entity for matters in connection with any new franchise business.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Melvyn Pun
Chief Executive Officer 6 October 2018
YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.
Company Registration No. 196200185E
78 Shenton Way
#32-00
Singapore 079120
Tel: (65) 6223 2262
Fax: (65) 6223 1990
www.yomastrategic.com
Disclaimer
Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2018 13:52:01 UTC