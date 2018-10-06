Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd    YOMA   SG1T74931364

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD (YOMA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Yoma Strategic : Incorporation Of Subsidiary - Blue Ridge Company Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2018 | 03:53pm CEST

INCORPORATION OF SUBSIDIARY

The Board of Directors of Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. (the "Company"), wishes to

announce that the Company had through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Yoma F&B Pte. Ltd., established the following wholly-owned subsidiary in Myanmar:-

Name of company

:

Place of incorporation

:

Republic

Myanmar

Issued and paid-up share capital

:

Blue Ridge Company Limited

oftheUnionofUS$25,000.00 comprising 25,000 ordinary shares of US$1.00 eachThe Company intends to use this entity for matters in connection with any new franchise business.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Melvyn Pun

Chief Executive Officer 6 October 2018

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.

Company Registration No. 196200185E

78 Shenton Way

#32-00

Singapore 079120

Tel: (65) 6223 2262

Fax: (65) 6223 1990

www.yomastrategic.com

Disclaimer

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2018 13:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LT
03:53pYOMA STRATEGIC : Incorporation Of Subsidiary - Blue Ridge Company Limited
PU
09/25YOMA STRATEGIC : Enters Myanmar's Heavy Equipment Rental Sector
AQ
09/24YOMA STRATEGIC : Enters Heavy Equipment Rental Sector In Myanmar
PU
08/23YOMA STRATEGIC : Disclosure Of Change In Interest Of Director
PU
08/17YOMA STRATEGIC : Disclosure Of Change In Interest Of Director
PU
07/27YOMA STRATEGIC : Disclosure Of Change In Interest Of Director
PU
07/27YOMA STRATEGIC : Issuance And Allotment Of Shares Pursuant To The Yoma Strategic..
PU
07/24YOMA STRATEGIC : Annual General Meeting
PU
07/24YOMA STRATEGIC : First Quarter Results
PU
07/17YOMA STRATEGIC : Notification Of Results Release
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/24Yoma Strategic Holdings reports Q1 results 
05/30Yoma Strategic Holdings reports Q1 results 
2017Yoma Strategic Holdings reports Q2 results 
2017Yoma Strategic Holdings reports Q1 results 
2017Yoma Strategic Offers Exposure To Asia's Last Growth Frontier At Discount To .. 
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 177 M
EBIT 2019 28,9 M
Net income 2019 34,7 M
Debt 2019 293 M
Yield 2019 1,43%
P/E ratio 2019 15,75
P/E ratio 2020 9,45
EV / Sales 2019 5,02x
EV / Sales 2020 3,19x
Capitalization 597 M
Chart YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,59  SGD
Spread / Average Target 87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chi Tung Pun Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Serge Pun Executive Chairman
J. R. Ching Chief Financial Officer
Peng Ee Chan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Yam Pun Executive Director & Head-Real Estate
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD-40.74%432
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-16.02%40 534
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-18.13%37 192
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.11%32 867
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-34.81%26 825
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-17.76%26 662
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.