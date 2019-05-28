Yoma Strategic : Notification Of Results Release

Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Notification of Results Release
Issuer/ Manager
YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.
Securities
YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - SG1T74931364 - Z59
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
29-May-2019 07:06:12
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Notification of Results Release
Announcement Reference
SG190529OTHRY1X8
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Melvyn Pun
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a
detailed description of the event
Please refer to the attached documents.
in the box below - Refer to the
Online help for the format)
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended
31/03/2019
Attachments
Yoma4QFY2019ResultsAnnouncementFinal.pdf
Yoma4Q2019ResultsMediaReleaseFinal.pdf
Yoma4Q2019PresentationSlidesFinal.pdf
Total size =1348K
