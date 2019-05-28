Log in
YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD

(YOMA)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yoma Strategic : Notification Of Results Release

0
05/28/2019 | 07:49pm EDT

Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Notification of Results Release

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.

Securities

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - SG1T74931364 - Z59

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Financial Statements and Related Announcement

Date & Time of Broadcast

29-May-2019 07:06:12

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Notification of Results Release

Announcement Reference

SG190529OTHRY1X8

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Melvyn Pun

Designation

Chief Executive Officer

Description (Please provide a

detailed description of the event

Please refer to the attached documents.

in the box below - Refer to the

Online help for the format)

Additional Details

For Financial Period Ended

31/03/2019

Attachments

Yoma4QFY2019ResultsAnnouncementFinal.pdf

Yoma4Q2019ResultsMediaReleaseFinal.pdf

Yoma4Q2019PresentationSlidesFinal.pdf

Total size =1348K

Disclaimer

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 23:48:06 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 141 M
EBIT 2019 3,75 M
Net income 2019 15,8 M
Debt 2019 380 M
Yield 2019 0,59%
P/E ratio 2019 40,00
P/E ratio 2020 68,00
EV / Sales 2019 7,27x
EV / Sales 2020 6,44x
Capitalization 645 M
Chart YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,53  SGD
Spread / Average Target 57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chi Tung Pun Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Serge Pun Executive Chairman
J. R. Ching Chief Financial Officer
Peng Ee Chan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Yam Pun Executive Director & Head-Real Estate
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD-1.45%468
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED21.06%49 947
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.2.99%37 899
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-11.84%34 753
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD12.59%29 337
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED7.96%28 268
