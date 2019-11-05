Log in
YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.

(YOMA)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yoma Strategic : Notification Of Results Release

11/05/2019 | 05:25am EST

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::NOTIFICATION OF RESULTS RELEASE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.

Securities

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - SG1T74931364 - Z59

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Financial Statements and Related Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

05-Nov-2019 17:15:31

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Notification of Results Release

Announcement Reference

SG191105OTHRQC3V

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Melvyn Pun

Designation

Chief Executive Officer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

The Board of Directors of Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. wishes to announce that it intends to release the unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 on or about 14 November 2019.

Additional Details

For Financial Period Ended

30/09/2019

Disclaimer

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 10:24:07 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 147 M
EBIT 2020 48,2 M
Net income 2020 14,0 M
Debt 2020 378 M
Yield 2020 0,38%
P/E ratio 2020 41,4x
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
EV / Sales2020 6,77x
EV / Sales2021 3,43x
Capitalization 617 M
Technical analysis trends YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,51  SGD
Last Close Price 0,33  SGD
Spread / Highest target 75,4%
Spread / Average Target 56,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chi Tung Pun Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Serge Pun Executive Chairman
J. R. Ching Chief Financial Officer
Peng Ee Chan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Su-Yen Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.-4.35%454
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED7.74%44 262
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-2.80%36 420
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED14.59%31 439
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED19.67%31 356
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.26.02%26 845
