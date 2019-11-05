Yoma Strategic : Notification Of Results Release

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::NOTIFICATION OF RESULTS RELEASE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.

Securities

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - SG1T74931364 - Z59

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Financial Statements and Related Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

05-Nov-2019 17:15:31

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Notification of Results Release

Announcement Reference

SG191105OTHRQC3V

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Melvyn Pun

Designation

Chief Executive Officer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

The Board of Directors of Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. wishes to announce that it intends to release the unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 on or about 14 November 2019.

