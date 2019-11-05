Yoma Strategic : Notification Of Results Release

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::NOTIFICATION OF RESULTS RELEASE
YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.
YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - SG1T74931364 - Z59
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
05-Nov-2019 17:15:31
New
Notification of Results Release
Melvyn Pun
Chief Executive Officer
The Board of Directors of Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. wishes to announce that it intends to release the unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 on or about 14 November 2019.
