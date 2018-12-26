Yoma Strategic : Proposed Issue Of Thai Baht Denominated Guaranteed Bonds

PROPOSED ISSUE OF THAI BAHT DENOMINATED GUARANTEED BONDS

Introduction

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. (the "Company"), wishes to

announce that the Company has filed its registration statement and draft prospectus in connection with its Thai Baht denominated guaranteed bonds ("Bonds" and the offering of such Bonds, the

"Bonds Offering") in Thailand with the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand ("Thailand SEC") for its review.

The Bonds will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed as to the payment of principal and interest by Credit Guarantee and Investment Facility, a trust fund of the Asian Development Bank ("CGIF") to the extent of and in accordance with and subject to the terms of a guarantee agreement

in connection with the Bonds to be entered into by CGIF.

The issuance of the Bonds have been approved by the Ministry of Finance of Thailand and would be offered only to institutional investors in Thailand. The registration statement and draft prospectus in relation to the Bonds Offering which were filed with the Thailand SEC may be downloaded at the website of the Thailand SEC(www.sec.or.th).

The Company would release an announcement of the definitive principal terms of the Bonds only after the registration statement and draft prospectus in relation to the Bonds Offering which were filed with the Thailand SEC have become effective.

Use of Proceeds

The net proceeds from the Bonds Offering will be used by the Company for its general corporate purposes, including to refinance existing indebtedness, and to fund capital expenditures in the operating businesses.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This announcement is for information only and is not an offer for sale of the securities in any jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein is for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into any jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction. There will be no offer in Singapore.

This announcement is not a prospectus for the offer for sale of the Bonds pursuant to the regulations of the Thailand SEC. The Bonds Offering may only be made in Thailand when the registration statement and draft prospectus filed with the Thailand SEC have become effective and final prospectuses have been distributed to investors.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Mr. Melvyn Pun

Chief Executive Officer 26 December 2018

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.

Company Registration No. 196200185E

78 Shenton Way

#32-00

Singapore 079120

Tel: (65) 6223 2262

Fax: (65) 6223 1990

www.yomastrategic.com