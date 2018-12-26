Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd    YOMA   SG1T74931364

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD (YOMA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- SGD   --.--%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yoma Strategic : Proposed Issue Of Thai Baht Denominated Guaranteed Bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 12:40pm CET

PROPOSED ISSUE OF THAI BAHT DENOMINATED GUARANTEED BONDS

Introduction

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. (the "Company"), wishes to

announce that the Company has filed its registration statement and draft prospectus in connection with its Thai Baht denominated guaranteed bonds ("Bonds" and the offering of such Bonds, the

"Bonds Offering") in Thailand with the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand ("Thailand SEC") for its review.

The Bonds will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed as to the payment of principal and interest by Credit Guarantee and Investment Facility, a trust fund of the Asian Development Bank ("CGIF") to the extent of and in accordance with and subject to the terms of a guarantee agreement

in connection with the Bonds to be entered into by CGIF.

The issuance of the Bonds have been approved by the Ministry of Finance of Thailand and would be offered only to institutional investors in Thailand. The registration statement and draft prospectus in relation to the Bonds Offering which were filed with the Thailand SEC may be downloaded at the website of the Thailand SEC(www.sec.or.th).

The Company would release an announcement of the definitive principal terms of the Bonds only after the registration statement and draft prospectus in relation to the Bonds Offering which were filed with the Thailand SEC have become effective.

Use of Proceeds

The net proceeds from the Bonds Offering will be used by the Company for its general corporate purposes, including to refinance existing indebtedness, and to fund capital expenditures in the operating businesses.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This announcement is for information only and is not an offer for sale of the securities in any jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein is for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into any jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction. There will be no offer in Singapore.

This announcement is not a prospectus for the offer for sale of the Bonds pursuant to the regulations of the Thailand SEC. The Bonds Offering may only be made in Thailand when the registration statement and draft prospectus filed with the Thailand SEC have become effective and final prospectuses have been distributed to investors.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Mr. Melvyn Pun

Chief Executive Officer 26 December 2018

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.

Company Registration No. 196200185E

78 Shenton Way

#32-00

Singapore 079120

Tel: (65) 6223 2262

Fax: (65) 6223 1990

www.yomastrategic.com

Disclaimer

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 11:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LT
12:40pYOMA STRATEGIC : Proposed Issue Of Thai Baht Denominated Guaranteed Bonds
PU
12/22YOMA STRATEGIC : Land to launch City Loft in StarCity in January 2019
AQ
11/28YOMA STRATEGIC : Shareholders' Trip To Yangon, Myanmar
PU
11/09YOMA STRATEGIC : in franchise deal to bring Auntie Anne`s pretzels to Myanmar
AQ
11/09YOMA STRATEGIC : Unaudited Financial Statement for The Second Quarter Ended 30 S..
PU
11/09YOMA STRATEGIC : 2Q2019 Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders Rises Sharply to..
PU
11/08YOMA STRATEGIC : Change In Interest Of Director - Serge Pun
PU
11/08YOMA STRATEGIC : Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results
PU
11/07PRESS RELEASE : Yoma Strategic To Bring Auntie Anne's To Myanmar
PU
11/05YOMA STRATEGIC : Incorporation Of A Joint Venture Company - Seagram Mm Holdings ..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 144 M
EBIT 2019 3,75 M
Net income 2019 15,8 M
Debt 2019 243 M
Yield 2019 1,10%
P/E ratio 2019 40,00
P/E ratio 2020 68,00
EV / Sales 2019 6,32x
EV / Sales 2020 7,57x
Capitalization 665 M
Chart YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,55  SGD
Spread / Average Target 62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chi Tung Pun Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Serge Pun Executive Chairman
J. R. Ching Chief Financial Officer
Peng Ee Chan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Yam Pun Executive Director & Head-Real Estate
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD-37.04%485
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-13.10%41 835
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-14.10%39 497
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.2.96%37 139
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-17.03%26 887
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED26.88%26 132
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.