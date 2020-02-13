Yoma Strategic : Trading Updates For The Quarter Ended 31 December 2019

Decrease in leasing revenue due to lower occupancy at Star Residences as a result of the lower number of units available for rent as well as more competitive leasing environment.

City Loft @ StarCity sold 119 units in 3Q2020 which brings the total of sold and booked units to c.84% of the 651 launched units as at 31 December 2019. Percentage of completion progressed to between

"Steadily improving sales for City Loft @ StarCity is driving the growth of our real estate development activities, signaling a continued turnaround in that business. Our F&B operations have gained substantial scale, whilst Wave Money has more than tripled its transaction volume over the past year. We will continue to execute our strategy and focus on improving profitability and cashflow in the coming year. "

The Group sold the remaining 12.5% stake in edotco Myanmar for a total consideration of US$57.5 million; monetizing US$44.5 million of accumulated fair value gains and recognizing a further US$3.6 million of disposal gains.

Ayala Corporation committed US$155 million for a 20% stake in the Company at an issuance price of S$0.45. First tranche of c. US$109 million of shares was placed on 02 December 2019.

Decrease in revenue was mainly driven by a lower number of tractors sold as a result of a continued weak agriculture sector and New Holland's focus on driving higher margin products.

Increase in revenue was mainly due to the revenue contribution from additional subsidiaries, YKKO and KOSPA, and new store openings at KFC.

Cautionary Statement

Statements made in this Trading Update may contain some forward-looking statements that express managements' beliefs, expectations or estimates regarding future occurrences and prospects. These statements are not undertakings as to the future performance of the Company. Although the Company considers that such statements are based on reasonable expectations and assumptions on the date of release of this Trading Update, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, slowdowns or global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, which could cause actual performance to differ from those indicated or implied in such statements and/or could change over time. The Company does not have the obligation and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements.

About Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. (www.yomastrategic.com)

Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Securities Exchange Trading Limited (SGX-ST), Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. is a leading business corporation with a diversified portfolio of businesses in Real Estate, Consumer, Automotive

Heavy Equipment, Financial Services and Investments in Myanmar. Together with its partner, the SPA Group, the Group is taking a conglomerate approach to build a diversified portfolio of businesses in Myanmar. The Company was ranked in the top 5% of the Governance and Transparency Index 2019, ranked 26th out of top 100 largest Singapore companies in the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard 2017 and won the Best Managed Board (Gold) Award at the Singapore Corporate Awards in 2016.

For enquiries, please contact:

Analyst contact:

Ms Jane Kwa, Tel: (65) 9759 2602 or (95) 9750 178 022 Email: janekwa@yoma.com.mm

Group Media contact:

Ms Sylvia Saw McKaige, Tel: (65) 9476 2581 Email: sylviamckaige@yoma.com.mm

Ms Thiri Yee Mon, Tel: (95) 9517 9646 Email: thiri@yoma.com.mm

Mr Joshua Hughes, Tel: (95) 9517 9646 Email: joshuahughes@yoma.com.mm

For any queries, please contact Cogent Communications:

Mr Gerald Woon, Tel: (65) 6704 9268 or (65) 9694 8364 Email: woon@cogentcomms.com

Ms Candy Soh, Tel: (65) 6704 9284 or (65) 9816 8391 Email: candysoh@cogentcomms.com

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.

Company Registration No. 196200185E 63 Mohamed Sultan Road #02-14Sultan-Link Singapore 239002 Tel: (65) 6223 2262 Fax: (65) 6223 1990

www.yomastrategic.com