Yoma Strategic : Update In Relation To The Spin-off Of The Group's Tourism Related Businesses On The Catalist Board

03/17/2020 | 05:57am EDT

UPDATE IN RELATION TO THE SPIN-OFF OF THE GROUP'S TOURISM RELATED BUSINESSES ON THE CATALIST BOARD OF THE SGX-ST - BUYBACK UNDERTAKING (BL BUSINESS)

Reference is made to the announcement of Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") dated 20 November 2017 in relation to the Buyback Undertaking (BOB Business and BL Business) (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the meanings ascribed to the in the Company's Announcement.

The Board of Directors of the Company ("Board") refers to the Announcement on the Buyback Undertaking (BOB Business and BL Business).

The Board is pleased to inform shareholders that the Potential Buyback Event in relation to the BL Business has not been triggered and will cease to have any effect as the Memories Group Limited has received the MIC Endorsement for investment activity in relation to the BL Business and the Long Term Lease of the BL Land.

Following this, the Company has been released from all its obligations under the Buyback Undertaking (BOB Business and BL Business). Please refer to the Company's announcement on 2 January 2019 for information on the buyback undertaking in respect of the BOB Business.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Mr. Melvyn Pun

Chief Executive Officer

17 March 2020

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.

Company Registration No. 196200185E 63 Mohamed Sultan Road

#02-14Sultan-Link

Singapore 239002

Tel: (65) 6223 2262

Fax: (65) 6223 1990 www.yomastrategic.com

Disclaimer

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 09:55:04 UTC
