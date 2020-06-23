Log in
Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd.

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.

(Z59)
News 
News

Yoma Strategic : to Buy Telenor's 51% Stake in Wave Money

06/23/2020 | 09:20pm EDT

By Ben Otto

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. will pay $76.5 million to acquire Telenor ASA's 51% stake in Myanmar mobile financial services provider Wave Money.

Yoma Strategic said in a stock-exchange filing Wednesday that it would become the controlling shareholder of Wave Money, and it will fund the acquisition through internal resources and a consortium of investors.

Yoma Strategic acquired an initial 34% stake in Wave Money in 2018, running the company as a joint venture with Norway's Telenor. With the new transaction, Wave Money will become a subsidiary of Yoma Strategic.

Yoma Strategic said in May that Ant Financial Services Group, the operator of Alipay, would invest $73.5 million in Wave Money, becoming a substantial minority stakeholder.

Wave Money runs a network of more than 58,000 agents in urban and rural areas across Myanmar. Its transfer volume more than tripled on year in 2019 to about $4.3 billion, Yoma said.

"Wave Money continues to see sustained growth in its agent and digital platforms, with Wave Pay gaining strong traction during the Covid-19 pandemic through the acceleration in and adoption of cashless payment solutions," said Melvyn Pun, the company's chief executive officer. "The investment by Ant Group will further fuel Wave Money's growth trajectory and will help to create a greater value for our shareholders in the longer term."

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TELENOR ASA 0.34% 147 Delayed Quote.-6.95%
YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD. 3.77% 0.275 End-of-day quote.-21.43%
Financials
Sales 2020 151 M 109 M 109 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 614 M 442 M 442 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 55,3%
Chart YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,48 SGD
Last Close Price 0,28 SGD
Spread / Highest target 81,8%
Spread / Average Target 74,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 67,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chi Tung Pun Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Serge Pun Executive Chairman
J. R. Ching Chief Financial Officer
Peng Ee Chan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Su-Yen Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.-21.43%425
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-8.94%50 354
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-14.84%37 876
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-17.13%35 411
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.88%28 735
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-20.10%28 109
