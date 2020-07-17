Log in
YONGMAO HOLDINGS LIMITED

YONGMAO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BKX)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Full Yearly Results

07/17/2020 | 05:41am EDT
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 17, 2020 17:33
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG200717OTHRGCYS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Siau Kuei Lian
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 31/03/2020

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 342,258 bytes)

Disclaimer

Yongmao Holdings Limited published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 09:40:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 885 M 126 M 126 M
Net income 2019 61,5 M 8,78 M 8,78 M
Net Debt 2019 87,6 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,52x
Yield 2019 41,3%
Capitalization 415 M 59,4 M 59,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,55x
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,6%
Chart YONGMAO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yongmao Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YONGMAO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ruo Nan Tian Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zhao Lin Sun Executive Chairman
Soon Yong Yap Chief Financial Officer
Lian Wang Deputy General Manager-Research & Development
San Tiong Ng Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YONGMAO HOLDINGS LIMITED2.20%59
CATERPILLAR INC.-6.18%74 994
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.19.94%24 553
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.20.21%8 405
SHAANXI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO.,LTD102.32%2 891
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.-25.91%2 121
