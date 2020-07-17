Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Full Yearly Results
07/17/2020 | 05:41am EDT
Announcement Title
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jul 17, 2020 17:33
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference
SG200717OTHRGCYS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Siau Kuei Lian
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended
31/03/2020
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 342,258 bytes)
Disclaimer
Yongmao Holdings Limited published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 09:40:00 UTC
Latest news on YONGMAO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Sales 2019
885 M
126 M
126 M
Net income 2019
61,5 M
8,78 M
8,78 M
Net Debt 2019
87,6 M
12,5 M
12,5 M
P/E ratio 2019
0,52x
Yield 2019
41,3%
Capitalization
415 M
59,4 M
59,2 M
EV / Sales 2018
0,55x
EV / Sales 2019
0,28x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
13,6%
Chart YONGMAO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends YONGMAO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.