Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED

Company Registration no. 199407612N (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Annual General Meeting of Yongnam Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at 51 Tuas South Street 5, Singapore 637644 on Tuesday, 30 April 2019 at 10.00 a.m. to transact the following businesses:

ORDINARY BUSINESS

1.To receive and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 and the

Directors' Statement together with the Reports of the Auditors thereon. (Resolution 1)

2.To approve the payment of proposed Directors' fees of S$222,000 for the financial year ended 31 December 2018

(2017: S$222,000). (Resolution 2)

3.To re-elect the following Directors who are retiring by rotation pursuant to Article 103 of the Constitution of the Company:-

(a) Mr Chia Sin Cheng; (Resolution 3) (b) Mr Dominic Tan Eng Kiat; and (Resolution 4) (c) Mr Lim Ghim Siew, Henry. (Resolution 5)

4.To re-appoint Messrs Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorise the Directors to fix

their remuneration. (Resolution 6)

5.To transact any other ordinary business that may be properly transacted at an Annual General Meeting of the Company.

SPECIAL BUSINESS

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions as Ordinary Resolutions, with or without modifications:

6.Authority to allot and issue shares

That pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 and the listing rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), authority be and is hereby given to the Directors of the Company to:

(a)(i) issue and allot new shares ("Shares") in the capital of the Company (whether by way of rights, bonus or otherwise); and/or

(ii)make or grant offers, agreements or options (collectively, "Instruments") that might or would require Shares to be issued, including but not limited to the creation and issue of (as well as adjustments to) warrants, debentures or other instruments convertible into Shares, at any time and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes and to such persons as the Directors may in their absolute discretion deem fit; and

(b)(notwithstanding that the authority conferred by this resolution may have ceased to be in force) issue Shares in pursuance of any Instruments made or granted by the Directors while this resolution was in force,

provided that:

(1)the aggregate number of Shares to be issued pursuant to such authority (including Shares to be issued in pursuance of Instruments made or granted pursuant to such authority), does not exceed 50% of the total number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company (as calculated in accordance with paragraph (2) below), and provided further that where shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") are not given the opportunity to participate in the same on a pro-rata basis ("non pro-ratabasis"), then the Shares to be issued under such circumstances (including Shares to be issued in pursuance of Instruments made or granted pursuant to such authority) shall not exceed 20% of the total number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company (as calculated in accordance with paragraph (2) below);

(2)(subject to such manner of calculation as may be prescribed by the SGX-ST) for the purpose of determining the aggregate number of Shares that may be issued under paragraph (1) above, the total number of issued Shares, excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings, shall be based on the total number of issued Shares of the Company, excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings, at the time such authority was conferred, after adjusting for:

(a)new Shares arising from the conversion or exercise of any convertible securities;

(b)new Shares arising from the exercising of share options or the vesting of share awards which are outstanding or subsisting at the time this resolution is passed; and

(c)any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of the Shares;

(3)in exercising the authority conferred by this Resolution, the Company shall comply with the requirements imposed by the SGX-ST from time to time and the provisions of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST for the time being in force (in each case, unless such compliance has been waived by the SGX-ST), all applicable legal requirements under the Companies Act and otherwise, and the Constitution of the Company for the time being; and

(4)(unless revoked or varied by the Company in General Meeting) the authority conferred by this Resolution shall continue to be in force until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or the date by which the next Annual

General Meeting of the Company is required by law to be held, whichever is earlier. (Resolution 7)

7.Renewal of Share Purchase Mandate That:

(a)for the purposes of Section 76E of the Companies Act, Chapter 50, the exercise by the Directors of the Company of all the powers of the Company to purchase or otherwise acquire issued Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company not exceeding in aggregate the Maximum Percentage (as hereafter defined), at such price or prices as may be determined by the Directors of the Company from time to time up to the Maximum Price (as hereafter defined), whether by way of:

(i)market purchase(s) on the SGX-ST; and/or

(ii)off-marketpurchase(s) (if effected otherwise than on the SGX-ST) in accordance with any equal access scheme(s) as may be determined or formulated by the Directors of the Company as they consider fit, which scheme(s) shall satisfy all the conditions prescribed by the Companies Act;

and otherwise in accordance with all other laws and regulations and rules of the SGX-ST as may for the time being be applicable, be and is hereby authorised and approved generally and unconditionally (the "Share Purchase Mandate"),

(b)unless varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting, the authority conferred on the Directors of the Company pursuant to the Share Purchase Mandate may be exercised by the Directors of the Company at any time and from time to time during the period commencing from the date of the passing of this Resolution and expiring on the earlier of:

(i)the date on which the next Annual General Meeting of the Company is held or required by law to be held; or

(ii)the date on which the purchases or acquisitions of Shares pursuant to the Share Purchase Mandate are carried out to the full extent mandated.

(c)in this Resolution:

"Maximum Percentage" means that number of issued Ordinary Shares representing 10% of the total number of the issued Ordinary Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) as at the date of the passing of this Resolution;

"Maximum Price", in relation to an Ordinary Share to be purchased or acquired, means the purchase price (excluding brokerage, commission, applicable goods and services tax and other related expenses) which shall not exceed:-

(i)in the case of a Market Purchase, 105% of the Average Closing Price (as defined hereinafter); and

(ii)in the case of an Off-Market Purchase, 110% of Average Closing Price (as defined hereinafter), pursuant to an equal access scheme;

"Average Closing Price" means the average of the closing market prices of a Share for the five consecutive Market Days on which the Shares are transacted on the SGX-ST immediately preceding the date of Market Purchase by the Company or, as the case may be, the date of the making of the offer pursuant to the Off-Market Purchase, and deemed to be adjusted in accordance with the Listing Rules for any corporate action which occurs after the relevant five Market Days;

"Date of the making of the offer" means the date on which the Company announces its intention to make an offer for an Off-Market Purchase, stating therein the purchase price (which shall not be more than the Maximum Price for an Off-Market Purchase calculated on the foregoing basis) for each Share and the relevant terms of the equal access scheme for effecting the Off-Market Purchase;

(d)the Directors of the Company and/or any of them be and are hereby authorised to complete and do all such acts and things (including executing such documents as may be required) as they and/or he may consider expedient or necessary to give effect to the transactions contemplated and/or authorised by this Resolution.

(Resolution 8)

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD SEOW SOON YONG

Chief Executive Officer

15 April 2019

Explanatory Notes:

(a)Key information on Mr Chia Sin Cheng, who is seeking re-election as a Director of the Company, is found on pages 33 to 40 of the Annual Report 2018. Details of share interests of Mr Chia Sin Cheng in the Company can be found on page 43 of the Annual Report 2018. There are no relationships (including immediate family relationships) between Mr Chia Sin Cheng and the other Directors, or the Company, or its substantial shareholders.

(b)Mr Dominic Tan Eng Kiat, who is seeking re-election as a Director of the Company, will remain as the Chairman of Nominating Committee and member of Remuneration Committee upon re-election as a Director of the Company. Key information on Mr Dominic Tan Eng Kiat is found on pages 33 to 40 of the Annual Report. Details of share interest of Mr Dominic Tan Eng Kiat in the Company can be found on page 43 of the Annual Report. There are no relationships (including immediate family relationships) between Mr Dominic Tan Eng Kiat and the other Directors, or the Company, or its substantial shareholders.

(c)Mr Lim Ghim Siew, Henry, who is seeking re-election as a Director of the Company, will remain as the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a Member of the Audit Committee upon re-election as a Director of the Company and will be considered independent for the purposes of Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual. Key information on Mr. Lim Ghim Siew, Henry is found on pages 33 to 40 of the Annual Report. Details of share interest of Mr. Lim Ghim Siew, Henry in the Company can be found on page 43 of the Annual Report. There are no relationships (including immediate family relationships) between Mr. Lim Ghim Siew, Henry and the other Directors, or the Company, or its substantial shareholders.

(d)The proposed Ordinary Resolution 7, if passed, will empower the Directors of the Company from the date of the Meeting to allot and issue Shares in the Company up to an amount not exceeding 50% of the total number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company, of which up to 20% may be issued other than on a pro-rata basis. This authority will, unless previously revoked or varied at a general meeting, expire at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

(e)The proposed Ordinary Resolution 8, if passed, will empower the Directors of the Company from the date of the above meeting until the date of the next Annual General Meeting to purchase or acquire up to 10% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company as at the date of the passing of this Resolution. Details of the proposed renewal of Share Purchase Mandate are set out in the Appendix to this Notice of Annual General Meeting.

(i)As at the date of this Notice, the Company has not purchased any share by way of market acquisition for cancellation.

(ii)The amount of financing required for the Company to further purchase or acquire its shares, and the impact on the Company's financial position, cannot be ascertained as at the date of this Notice as this will depend on the number of the shares purchased or acquired and the price at which such shares were purchased or acquired.

(iii)The financial effects of the purchase or acquisition of shares by the Company pursuant to the proposed Share Purchase Mandate on the Group's audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 are set out in the Appendix to this Notice of Annual General Meeting and are for illustration only.

Notes:

(1)A member of the Company (other than a "Relevant Intermediary") entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting of the Company is entitled to appoint not more than two proxies to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.

(2)A Relevant Intermediary may appoint more than two proxies provided that each proxy must be appointed to exercise the rights attached to different shares held by him (which number and class of shares shall be specified).

"Relevant intermediary" has the meaning ascribed to it in Section 181 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore.

(3)The instrument appointing a proxy must be duly deposited at the registered office of the Company at 51 Tuas South Street 5, Singapore 637644 not later than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Annual General Meeting.

PERSONAL DATA PRIVACY

By submitting an instrument appointing a proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to attend, speak and vote at the Annual General Meeting and/or any adjournment thereof, a member of the Company (i) consents to the collection, use and disclosure of the member's personal data by the Company (or its agents or service providers) for the purpose of the processing, administration and analysis by the Company (or its agents or service providers) of proxies and representatives appointed for the Annual General Meeting (including any adjournment thereof) and the preparation and compilation of the attendance lists, minutes and other documents relating to the Annual General Meeting (including any adjournment thereof), and in order for the Company (or its agents or service providers) to comply with any applicable laws, listing rules, regulations and/or guidelines (collectively, the "Purposes"), (ii) warrants that where the member discloses the personal data of the member's proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to the Company (or its agents or service providers), the member has obtained the prior consent of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the collection, use and disclosure by the Company (or its agents or service providers) of the personal data of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the Purposes, and

(iii)agrees that the member will indemnify the Company in respect of any penalties, liabilities, claims, demands, losses and damages as a result of the member's breach of warranty.