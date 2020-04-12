Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED

Company Registration no. 199407612N (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Annual General Meeting of Yongnam Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at

51 Tuas South Street 5, Singapore 637644 on Monday, 29 June 2020 at 10.00 a.m. to transact the following businesses:

ORDINARY BUSINESS

1. To receive and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 and the

Directors' Statement together with the Reports of the Auditors thereon. (Resolution 1)

2. To approve the payment of proposed Directors' fees of S$190,000 for the financial year ended 31 December 2019

(FY2018: S$222,000). (Resolution 2)

To note the retirement of Mr Seow Soon Hee as Executive Director pursuant to Article 103 of the Constitution of the Company who will not be seeking for re-election. To re-elect the following Directors who are retiring by rotation pursuant to Article 103 of the Constitution of the Company:-

(a) Mr Seow Soon Yong; (Resolution 3) (b) Mr Siau Sun King. (Resolution 4)

5. To re-appoint Messrs Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorise the Directors to fix

their remuneration. (Resolution 5)

To transact any other ordinary business that may be properly transacted at an Annual General Meeting of the Company.

SPECIAL BUSINESS

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions as Ordinary Resolutions, with or without modifications:

Authority to allot and issue shares

That pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 and the listing rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (" SGX-ST "), authority be and is hereby given to the Directors of the Company to: (i) issue and allot new shares (" Shares ") in the capital of the Company (whether by way of rights, bonus or otherwise); and/or make or grant offers, agreements or options (collectively, " Instruments ") that might or would require Shares to be issued, including but not limited to the creation and issue of (as well as adjustments to) warrants, debentures or other instruments convertible into Shares, at any time and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes and to such persons as the Directors may in their absolute discretion deem fit; and (notwithstanding that the authority conferred by this resolution may have ceased to be in force) issue Shares in pursuance of any Instruments made or granted by the Directors while this resolution was in force,

provided that:

the aggregate number of Shares to be issued pursuant to such authority (including Shares to be issued in pursuance of Instruments made or granted pursuant to such authority), does not exceed 50% of the total number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company (as calculated in accordance with paragraph (2) below), and provided further that where shareholders of the Company (" Shareholders ") are not given the opportunity to participate in the same on a pro-rata basis (" non pro-rata basis "), then the Shares to be issued under such circumstances (including Shares to be issued in pursuance of Instruments made or granted pursuant to such authority) shall not exceed 20% of the total number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company (as calculated in accordance with paragraph (2) below); (subject to such manner of calculation as may be prescribed by the SGX-ST) for the purpose of determining the aggregate number of Shares that may be issued under paragraph (1) above, the total number of issued Shares, excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings, shall be based on the total number of issued Shares of the Company, excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings, at the time such authority was conferred, after adjusting for: new Shares arising from the conversion or exercise of any convertible securities or the exercising of share options or the vesting of share awards which are outstanding or subsisting at the time such authority was conferred and; any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of the Shares; in exercising the authority conferred by this Resolution, the Company shall comply with the requirements imposed by the SGX-ST from time to time and the provisions of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST for the time being in force (in each case, unless such compliance has been waived by the SGX-ST), all applicable legal requirements under the Companies Act and otherwise, and the Constitution of the Company for the time being; and (unless revoked or varied by the Company in General Meeting) the authority conferred by this Resolution shall continue to be in force until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or the date by which the next

Annual General Meeting of the Company is required by law to be held, whichever is earlier. (Resolution 6)

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Seow Soon Yong

Chief Executive Officer

13 April 2020

Explanatory Notes:

In accordance with Article 103 of the Constitution of the Company, Mr Seow Soon Hee retires from office as Director of the Company and will not be seeking for re-election. Accordingly, Mr Seow Soon Hee will relinquish his position as Executive Director of the Company. Detailed information of Mr Seow Soon Yong and Mr Siau Sun King (the Executive Directors) who are siblings can be found under the "Board of Directors" and "Disclosure of information on Directors seeking re-election" sections. The proposed Ordinary Resolution 6, if passed, will empower the Directors of the Company from the date of the Meeting to allot and issue Shares in the Company up to an amount not exceeding 50% of the total number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company, of which up to 20% may be issued other than on a pro-rata basis. This authority will, unless previously revoked or varied at a general meeting, expire at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Notes:

A member of the Company (other than a "Relevant Intermediary") entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting of the Company is entitled to appoint not more than two proxies to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. A Relevant Intermediary may appoint more than two proxies provided that each proxy must be appointed to exercise the rights attached to different shares held by him (which number and class of shares shall be specified).

" Relevant intermediary " has the meaning ascribed to it in Section 181 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore. The instrument appointing a proxy must be duly deposited at the registered office of the Company at 51 Tuas South Street 5, Singapore 637644 not later than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Annual General Meeting.

PERSONAL DATA PRIVACY

By submitting an instrument appointing a proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to attend, speak and vote at the Annual General Meeting and/or any adjournment thereof, a member of the Company (i) consents to the collection, use and disclosure of the member's personal data by the Company (or its agents or service providers) for the purpose of the processing, administration and analysis by the Company (or its agents or service providers) of proxies and representatives appointed for the Annual General Meeting (including any adjournment thereof) and the preparation and compilation of the attendance lists, minutes and other documents relating to the Annual General Meeting (including any adjournment thereof), and in order for the Company (or its agents or service providers) to comply with any applicable laws, listing rules, regulations and/or guidelines (collectively, the "Purposes"), (ii) warrants that where the member discloses the personal data of the member's proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to the Company (or its agents or service providers), the member has obtained the prior consent of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the collection, use and disclosure by the Company (or its agents or service providers) of the personal data of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the Purposes, and