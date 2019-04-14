Yongnam : Annual Reports And Related Documents

Shaping the city skyline, adding structural and aesthetic value to buildings, laying solid foundations that give people the confidence to build upon - these are the ideals that Yongnam has become synonymous with, as it grows from strength to strength, year after year.
Steel is increasingly the material of choice for the construction of buildings and temporary support for deep excavations. The advantages of using steel over conventional materials such as concrete for building construction are numerous. The higher speed of construction, superior material strength to volume ratio, flexibility in design and aesthetics are just some of the benefits of using steel.
With more than 40 years of experience in steel fabrication, Yongnam excels in adding value to steel construction. The Group's two production facilities in Singapore and Nusajaya, Johor, Malaysia have a total annual production capacity of 84,000 tonnes of steel fabrication. Yongnam utilizes the latest fabrication technologies and design innovation to offer solutions to its clients on a fast-track basis. Our modular strutting system continues to give the Group a strong competitive edge in meeting increasingly stringent design and project requirements in infrastructure and construction projects. With a traceability procedure that meets the requirements of the Singapore Building Construction
Authority, our modular strutting system is the first to be certified by an independent auditor for reusability in earth retaining or stabilizing structures.
Yongnam's technical and value engineering solutions for steel fabrication and erection have resulted in increased productivity, improved yield and lower costs. Our in-house pool of experienced and qualified engineers, detailers, technicians, welders, riggers and fitters are consistently adding value to our clients' projects.
Yongnam is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and OHSAS 18001:2007 certified company and accredited fabricator of the highest S1 category from the Singapore Structural Steel Society and holds A1 and A2 Grades from the Singapore Building and Construction Authority for the categories of General Building and Civil Engineering, respectively. Our Quality, Environmental, Occupational Safety and Health Integrated Management System takes a planned approach towards continuous improvement of our products, processes and services. Yongnam has also achieved a bizSAFE Star Level award.
Moving forward, Yongnam aims to be the partner of choice in providing solutions for the steel construction industry.
The outlook for the construction industry is becoming more positive, with on-going mega projects such as North-South Corridor and preparatory works for Changi Airport Terminal 5, and in the near future, MRT Jurong Regional Line and MRT Cross Island Line.
DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,
FY2018 was a year of mixed fortunes. The Group secured several new projects and strengthened our order book from a low of $151.7 million at the end of FY2017, to $366.0 million at the end of FY2018. Our most notable win is contract N103 for the North-South Corridor with a contract value of $553.8 million. This tunnel and infrastructure main contract was secured by the Group's 30% joint venture with Leighton Asia, a leading international construction company headquartered in Australia. Work on N103 is expected to commence in the second half of FY2019. The Group's track record, as well as experience as a main contractor, will be enhanced with this contract.
The Group also made its first foray into Australia, with contracts to supply steel struts and strutting components for Temporary Earth Retaining Systems used in infrastructural developments in Melbourne, the capital city of Australia's State of Victoria. These contract wins have come at an opportune time as Australia starts to invest in infrastructural development and renewal. The Group is exploring more business opportunities in this new market, especially in urban areas where underground work is necessitated by the dense developments aboveground.
While there are not many mega projects in the structural steelwork arena, the Group has managed to secure several projects during the year under review. These include an integrated community and sports facility; a nine-storey light industrial and commercial building for JTC Corporation at the junction of Woodlands Avenues 4 and 9; Woodlands Health Campus which includes a community hospital, outpatient clinics and nursing homes; as well as several industrial and commercial developments.
The Group's Design and Build division also secured a contract for a four-storey regional headquarters with a two-storey production facility for AAC Optics Solutions Pte. Ltd., located at the Tampines Wafer Fab Park at Tampines Industrial Crescent.
Notwithstanding the Group's substantial improvement in its order book, revenue contribution from all of the Group's business division fell in FY2018 as compared with FY2017. The low level of order book at $151.7 million carried over from FY2017, coupled with delays in commencement in certain projects caused the Group's revenue to fall to $161.4 million. As a result, the Group's overheads could not be fully absorbed. Provisions made in anticipation of lower negotiated variation orders and lower project margins for certain projects further depressed the Group's gross margin, leading to a gross loss of $45.9 million. Reductions in general and administrative expenses were offset by higher finance costs, and the Group ended the financial year with an after-tax loss of $54.2 million.
The Group has reported losses for the fifth consecutive year. One of the key factors contributing to our losses over the last five years was low levels of business activities resulting in unabsorbed overheads. While we expect business activities for our Specialist Civil Engineering division to increase with the commencement of the construction of North-South Corridor and projects in Australia, the Structural Steelwork division is likely to continue to suffer from the lack of sizeable projects. The Group has been exploring ways of cost management and improving efficiency in project management. These efforts will be given additional emphasis in FY2019. Coupled with the increase in our order book, we cautiously expect to improve our performance in FY2019 compared with FY2018.
Regionally, governments are continuing to spend on new infrastructure and upgrading works. The Group intends to focus our marketing efforts to seek suitable projects in Hong Kong, Myanmar, Vietnam, the Philippines, India, Indonesia and Australia.
The Group remains focused on our strategy to leverage on our strong track record and expertise as a steel specialist and specialist civil engineering contractor. In parallel, we are also actively pursuing projects as main contractor for design and build of industrial and commercial developments, as well as participate in civil engineering projects via joint ventures.
Finally, on behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to extend our appreciation to our staff, clients, bankers, suppliers and subcontractors for their dedication and hard work, and our shareholders for their continued support.
SEOW SOON YONG
Chief Executive Officer
