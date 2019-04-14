Yongnam : Annual Reports And Related Documents

The Group's Design and Build division also secured a contract for a four-storey regional headquarters with a two-storey production facility for AAC Optics Solutions Pte. Ltd., located at the Tampines Wafer Fab Park at Tampines Industrial Crescent.

Notwithstanding the Group's substantial improvement in its order book, revenue contribution from all of the Group's business division fell in FY2018 as compared with FY2017. The low level of order book at $151.7 million carried over from FY2017, coupled with delays in commencement in certain projects caused the Group's revenue to fall to $161.4 million. As a result, the Group's overheads could not be fully absorbed. Provisions made in anticipation of lower negotiated variation orders and lower project margins for certain projects further depressed the Group's gross margin, leading to a gross loss of $45.9 million. Reductions in general and administrative expenses were offset by higher finance costs, and the Group ended the financial year with an after-tax loss of $54.2 million.

The Group has reported losses for the fifth consecutive year. One of the key factors contributing to our losses over the last five years was low levels of business activities resulting in unabsorbed overheads. While we expect business activities for our Specialist Civil Engineering division to increase with the commencement of the construction of North-South Corridor and projects in Australia, the Structural Steelwork division is likely to continue to suffer from the lack of sizeable projects. The Group has been exploring ways of cost management and improving efficiency in project management. These efforts will be given additional emphasis in FY2019. Coupled with the increase in our order book, we cautiously expect to improve our performance in FY2019 compared with FY2018.

The outlook for the construction industry is becoming more positive, with on-going mega projects such as North-South Corridor and preparatory works for Changi Airport Terminal 5, and in the near future, MRT Jurong Regional Line and MRT Cross Island Line.

Regionally, governments are continuing to spend on new infrastructure and upgrading works. The Group intends to focus our marketing efforts to seek suitable projects in Hong Kong, Myanmar, Vietnam, the Philippines, India, Indonesia and Australia.