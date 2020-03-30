Log in
YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED

YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AXB)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 03/24
0.092 SGD   +2.22%
Yongnam : Appointment Of Joint Company Secretary

03/30/2020 | 06:03am EDT

YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(the "Company")

(Company Registration No. 199407612N)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 19 October 1994)

APPOINTMENT OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

The Board of Directors of Yongnam Holdings Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce the appointment of Ms Wong Sien Ting as Joint Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 30 March 2020.

Consequent upon the aforesaid appointment, the Company Secretaries of the Company are as follows:-

  1. Pan Mi Keay
  2. Wong Sien Ting

By Order of the Board

SEOW SOON YONG

Chief Executive Officer

30 March 2020

Disclaimer

Yongnam Holdings Limited published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 10:02:00 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 47,6 M
Chart YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yongnam Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,28  SGD
Last Close Price 0,09  SGD
Spread / Highest target 208%
Spread / Average Target 208%
Spread / Lowest Target 208%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Soon Yong Seow Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Hiroyuki Takedagawa Chief Operations Director
Sin Cheng Chia Executive Director & Finance Director
Wan Boon Ho Technical Director
Sun King Siau Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.16%33
VINCI-27.64%43 974
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.16%31 530
FERROVIAL-17.43%18 073
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-4.04%17 954
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.93%17 438
