Yongnam : Appointment Of Joint Company Secretary

YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(the "Company")

(Company Registration No. 199407612N)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 19 October 1994)

APPOINTMENT OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

The Board of Directors of Yongnam Holdings Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce the appointment of Ms Wong Sien Ting as Joint Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 30 March 2020.

Consequent upon the aforesaid appointment, the Company Secretaries of the Company are as follows:-

Pan Mi Keay Wong Sien Ting

By Order of the Board

SEOW SOON YONG

Chief Executive Officer

30 March 2020