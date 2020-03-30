Yongnam : Appointment Of Joint Company Secretary

YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED
(the "Company")
(Company Registration No. 199407612N)
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 19 October 1994)
APPOINTMENT OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY
The Board of Directors of Yongnam Holdings Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce the appointment of Ms Wong Sien Ting as Joint Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 30 March 2020.
Consequent upon the aforesaid appointment, the Company Secretaries of the Company are as follows:-
-
Pan Mi Keay
-
Wong Sien Ting
By Order of the Board
SEOW SOON YONG
Chief Executive Officer
30 March 2020
